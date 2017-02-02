Can a two-door Alfa Romeo Giulia sway BMW drivers towards something more Italian?

Why it matters to you Alfa was building nimble sport coupes when BMW was still peddling bubble cars, and its latest model will put the two carmakers head to head.

The next step in Alfa Romeo’s most ambitious model offensive to date is right around the corner. The Fiat-owned company will travel to the Geneva Auto Show to introduce a two-door version of the Giulia, according to a new report.

The coupe will revive the historic Sprint nameplate used on a series of Alfa coupes built from the middle of the 1950s to the late 1980s, according to Australian website Motoring. The connection with its predecessors will stop at the name, and the new Sprint will receive a modern look inspired by the aforementioned Giulia sedan (pictured) and the Stelvio crossover. Alfa is synonymous with breathtaking designs, so the brand’s first four-seater coupe since the Brera and the GT both flat-lined in 2010 can’t afford to disappoint in the styling department.

More: How nine new models will help Alfa Romeo become Italy’s answer to BMW

The Giulia Sprint will ride on the same rear-wheel drive platform as the Giulia, and the two models will share most major mechanical components. At launch, the entry-level engine will be a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that’s both turbocharged and direct-injected. It will deliver 276 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and it will shift through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Moving up, the Sprint Quadrifoglio will receive a 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter V6 fitted with a pair of large turbochargers. It will perform the benchmark 0-to-60-mph sprint in under four seconds, and it will offer Alfisti a near-50/50 weight distribution.

The Giulia Sprint will compete in the same segment as the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe, while the Quadrifoglio model will be aimed directly at the M4 and the C63. It will later spawn a convertible named Giulia Spider that will go head-to-head against the topless variants of the Teutonic duo.

Alfa Romeo isn’t known for divulging precise future product information ahead of time, so official information about what we’ll see in Switzerland in about a month is scant at best. If the rumors are accurate, the Giulia Sprint will join the Giulia and the Stelvio in U.S. showrooms early next year.