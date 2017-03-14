After the godlike Valkyrie, Aston Martin may build a supercar for mere mortals

Why it matters to you While the Valkyrie is unobtainium, this second Aston Martin supercar might be a bit more down to earth.

Couldn’t get on the reservation list for Aston Martin’s limited-edition Valkyrie supercar? Well then, here’s some good news.

Aston Martin may develop a more mainstream mid-engined supercar that will sell in larger numbers than the Valkyrie, and at a lower price. Production of the Valkyrie, which is being developed in partnership with the Red Bull Racing Formula One team, is limited to 150 units. But this baby Valkyrie would compete against cars like the Ferrari 488 GTB, Lamborghini Huracán, and McLaren 720S, making it positively common by comparison.

The Valkyrie will give Aston credibility as a maker of mid-engined supercars, and it will use some of that credibility for this second model, Aston boss Andy Palmer said in an interview with Autocar at the recent Geneva Motor Show. Aston is known more for its traditional sports cars, leaving the mid-engined supercars to the Italians and McLaren. Apparently, Palmer is sick of letting them have all of the fun.

More: Aston Martin launches performance-focused AMR brand

The unnamed mid-engined supercar would reportedly start production in 2021, two years after the launch of the Valkyrie. It will feature a V12 engine, and Aston may try to capitalize on the Valkyrie’s high profile by incorporating some of that cars styling and advanced aerodynamic features into its little sibling. Development will be headed by Aston chief technical officer Max Szwaj, who recently joined the British firm from Ferrari. Red Bull Racing designer Adrian Newey may also get involved, Aston boss Palmer hinted.

Discussions of an Aston Ferrari 488 fighter come as the company is gearing up for a new-model offensive. Aston is expected to follow up the recently launched DB11 with redesigned versions of its Vantage and Vanquish, as well as its first SUV. In fact, Aston plans to launch no less than seven new models, one year apart. That doesn’t include the Valkyrie, which Aston considers to be outside of its normal product plans.

A supercar that won’t vanish after a short production run takes Aston in a very different direction, and arguably a cooler one than the planned SUV. But it’s still a stretch for an automaker known for front-engined sports cars. Assuming the project gets the green light, Aston will have to work hard not only to build a car that can handle some tough competition, but that is still recognizable as an Aston, and not a Ferrari or Lamborghini wannabe.