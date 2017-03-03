German tuner turns the Mercedes-AMG C63 S convertible into a 650hp hair dryer

Why it matters to you Aftermarket tuners are always ready to push the limits of a production model with a more stylized look and a lot more power. And the Brabus 650, based on Mercedes-AMG's C63 S Cabriolet, is no exception.

For some, the 503-horsepower Mercedes-AMG C63 S Cabriolet is just too tame. German tuner Brabus apparently agrees, and has launched a more hardcore evolution of Mercedes’ smallest drop-top that cranks the performance and style dials up to 11 — if not higher. It’s called the Brabus 650.

Brabus squeezed 650hp and 604 pound-feet of torque out of the stock C63’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine. It obtained the extra power by developing bigger turbos and reprogramming the electronic control unit (ECU). It also rebuilt the eight-cylinder entirely with new, stronger components to make sure it doesn’t self-destruct as the tachometer needle flirts with the redline.

More: Brabus builds a Maybach limousine that can out-sprint a Porsche 911

The V8 hurls its power at the rear wheels through AMG’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It can be left in drive, or shifted manually using aluminum paddles mounted behind the steering wheel. Regardless of which mode you choose, the Brabus 650 performs the benchmark 0-to-60 sprint in 3.7 seconds, and it goes on to a top speed of nearly 200 mph. Lower the top, mash the gas pedal, and your occupants’ well-groomed hair won’t stand a chance against this convertible’s acceleration prowess.

The Brabus treatment wouldn’t be complete without an array of visual tweaks that make the 650 more aerodynamic while giving it a strong, muscular appearance. Working in a wind tunnel, designers crated an entirely new body kit that includes a lower front bumper with a splitter made out of carbon fiber, specific side skirts, and a massive air diffuser integrated into the rear bumper. Brabus-specific alloys add a finishing touch to the custom look.

The 650 that will be displayed next week at the Geneva Auto Show features blue accents in the cabin. Brabus specializes in building one-off models, and it encourages enthusiasts to customize their car during the production process.

Pricing information hasn’t been disclosed yet. However, “if you need to ask, you probably can’t afford it” is the expression that comes to mind here.