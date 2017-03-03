‘Frankenstein’ hot rod is a fascinating fusion of Ferrari and Ford that cranks out 950hp

Why it matters to you If you're a hot rod fan, you'll have a strong opinion -- one way or the other -- about this mash-up of a 1930s Ford chassis with a 3.0-liter Ferrari V8.

You will react to the above image in one of two ways: Either butterflies will form in your stomach, or you’ll reach for the nearest object and fling it at your computer screen (We are not responsible for damages in the latter scenario).

So what exactly are you looking at? That would be a 1932 Ford body with a 3.0-liter Ferrari V8 engine. There’s a little more to it than those two pieces, but one thing is for certain — a mash-up of that magnitude could only be the brainchild of a madman (all we know about the builder is that they have access to Craigslist).

If the prancing horse badges were removed, one might easily overlook this as just another hot rod. It’s red, the engine is exposed, and the rear tires are as big as beach balls. However, when people learn of the vehicle’s $250,000 asking price – yes, a quarter-of-a-million bucks – they might ask a few more questions. Though we definitely can’t answer why, we’ll take a crack at the what. While Ferrari V8s are potent, they aren’t potent enough to deliver the 950 horsepower that’s routed to the rear wheels of this monstrosity. To achieve that goal, a pair of Turbonetics turbochargers, Mishimoto intercoolers, an aluminum radiator, high-flow headers, and a Tremec 6-speed manual transmission were added.

To even out the mayhem, this hot rod also features disk brakes (hidden behind drum brake outlines up front), an independent rear suspension, a full roll cage, 18-inch wheels, racing seats, and digital gauges. As convenience features go, the windows are automatic. That’s about it.

We won’t even go into how Henry Ford II or Enzo Ferrari (who maintained the most intense racing rivalry of the 1960s) would feel about their names being combined on a vehicle, but we will say that the car’s creator might have to negotiate on price a bit. The hot rod is bananas – no one will argue that point – but is it worth $250K? We shall see.