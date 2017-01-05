Hyundai envisions a future where it’s OK to park your car in your living room

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Hyundai is displaying a concept that illustrates how autonomous technology could extend beyond public roads and permeate into our homes.

The Mobility Vision concept blurs the line between home and car, according to the South Korean company. It previews a future where an autonomous car is programmed to park itself right next to the living room and literally become part of the furniture. The driver’s seat is mounted on an arm that pivots and extends into the living space, where it replaces a sofa or a chair.

More: You’ll soon be able to talk to your Hyundai using Google’s Home speaker

The seat pivots back into the car when the user needs to leave the house. The vehicle is entirely autonomous, so the cutting-edge “one space” concept allows motorists to continue what they’re doing — whether it’s working or relaxing — without needing to pack up and look for keys. A demonstration video reveals the concept eschews conventional side-hinged doors and instead adopts a single, massive door that swings upwards, providing unobstructed access to the passenger compartment.

Hyundai points out integrating the car into the home offers other advantages. Notably, users can turn on the car’s air conditioning system to cool down their living room, and they can replace their home stereo with the car’s sound system. The car is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell that generates electricity, so it can also serve as a backup generator in the event of a power outage.

The Mobility Vision is merely a concept, and it’s not expected to reach production in the foreseeable future. However, Hyundai is investing a substantial amount of time and money into the development of convenient, high-tech features that improve the lives of motorists.

“Hyundai Motor recognizes the significance of connected technologies and the extent to which they could benefit our customers’ daily lives,” affirmed Hak Su Ha, the director of Hyundai’s design center.