Lamborghini delivers a Huracan to Italian police for an important mission

Why it matters to you It's a Lamborghini police car that will be used to save lives, rather than just pose for photos.

Exotic police cars are a dime a dozen these days. The Lamborghini Huracan Polizia you’re looking at is not the first Lambo to don police garb. But while police departments often use supercars for promotional purposes, the Italian Highway Patrol actually puts them to work.

The Highway Patrol’s newest (and coolest) police car will be used for jobs like emergency medical transport, and the transport of donated organs, blood, and plasma, putting its performance capabilities to good use. Another Huracan has been in service with the Italian Highway Patrol since 2015, and the force used the Huracan’s predecessor, the Lamborghini Gallardo, before that.

The Huracan gets some extra electronics for police duty, including an onboard tablet and computer, and video and audio recording equipment to document traffic stops. The front trunk is refrigerated to hold donated organs, and the car carries a defibrillator for roadside first aid. Other police equipment includes a VHF radio, fire extinguisher, and holsters for both a gun and the hand-held stop signs Italian Highway Patrol officers traditionally carry.

More: How Lamborghini stormed the Nürburgring with its Huracán

The police car uses the same 5.2-liter V10, seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel drive system as the civilian Huracan LP610-4. The engine produces 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, which Lamborghini says is enough to rocket a stock Huracan from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds, and on to a top speed of 201 mph. It really is the perfect car for emergency organ deliveries.

Lamborghini painted the police Huracan in the Italian Highway Patrol’s traditional blue and white livery. The Pirelli P Zero tires’ sidewalls are tinted blue as well and, naturally, the Huracan gets a police-spec light bar. Not that you’d have trouble noticing this thing in your rearview mirror without it.

Italy’s police forces are nothing if not patriotic. Besides the Highway Patrol, the Carabinieri use a fleet of Alfa Romeo Giulia sedans, including two of the high-performance Quadrifoglio models for special missions.