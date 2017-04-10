Armed with tank tracks, Nissan’s Rogue Trail Warrior is ready to tackle any terrain

Why it matters to you Sporting tank tracks, the Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior project vehicle will make you look at this compact crossover in a whole new way.

How do you make your compact crossover stand out from the crowd? Put tank tracks on it.

The Nissan Rogue Trail Warrior is a one-off tracked project vehicle that will debut next week at the 2017 New York Auto Show. Nissan built it to promote the 2017 Rogue, which is getting a number of styling and tech changes, plus a new hybrid powertrain option. Sadly, the update does not include optional tank tracks.

The Dominator tracks come from American Track Truck Inc.. They measure 48 inches long, 30 inches tall, and 15 inches wide. They attach to the wheel hubs, so they can be driven on without any modifications to the transmission or axles. This actually isn’t the first time Nissan put tracks on a Rogue: For the 2016 Chicago Auto Show, it fitted them not only to the small SUV, but to its larger Murano and Pathfinder siblings as well.

Other modifications to the Rogue Trail Warrior include a camouflage body wrap, yellow-tinted lights and glass, a winch, and a roof rack with LED light bar. A stock Rogue probably wouldn’t make most people’s short lists for cars to survive the apocalypse in, but decked out in this militaristic gear, the Trail Warrior certainly looks cool. It’s more fuel efficient than Max Rockatansky’s V8 Interceptor, too.

It’s definitely not as fast, though. Aside from the tracks, the Rogue Trail Warrior is mechanically stock. That means it makes do with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine pumping out a merely reasonable 170 horsepower and 175 pound-feet of torque. It’s hooked to a CVT automatic transmission. That’s a good setup for running errands, not running away from bandits in the wastelands.

Nissan has quite a lot planned for the 2017 New York Auto Show. In addition to the Rogue Trail Warrior, it will bring a spoof police version of the GT-R as well as an updated GT-R Track Edition model, and a new Heritage Edition 370Z.