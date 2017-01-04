Pagani’s V12-powered Huayra Roadster looks ready to play in the big kids’ court

Italian supercar manufacturer Pagani is preparing to launch a convertible version of the Huayra, the only model it currently produces. The Roadster isn’t scheduled to make its debut until this year’s Geneva Auto Show, but it has been prematurely revealed online by a leaked sales catalog.

Published by GT Spirit, the brochure reveals the Roadster isn’t merely a Huayra coupe without a roof. The rear end receives a new air diffuser and model-specific tail light bezels with eyelash-like extensions, while a pair of vented buttresses create a sporty, stylish silhouette reminiscent of classic Italian and British sports cars. An official teaser image suggests that the front end has received a few minor tweaks, too.

Fitting the Huayra with a folding top would be a packaging nightmare because it’s mid-engined. Instead, the latches above the windshield reveal the Roadster model receives a pair of removable roof panels, a setup similar to the one used by the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. The panels will likely be crafted out of a lightweight material like carbon fiber in order to make the topless conversion as weight-neutral as possible.

We don’t know whether the Huayra built for sun-worshipers will benefit from mechanical upgrades. The stock Huayra coupe is powered by a Mercedes-Benz-sourced, 6.0-liter V12 engine that uses a pair of turbochargers to generate a staggering 720 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 738 pound-feet of torque at 2,250 rpm. If that’s not enough, a more hardcore model with a 789-horsepower evolution of the V12 is also available.

Pagani will likely introduce the Huayra Roadster online in the weeks leading up to the Geneva Auto Show, which opens its doors in early March. Pricing information hasn’t been released yet; for what it’s worth, the Roadster is expected to cost more than the standard Huayra, which carries a base price of over $1 million.