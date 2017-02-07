Uber Flat: Ridesharing service offers rides in NYC for cheap fees

Why it matters to you With Uber's new flat-fare offer, rides in New York City become much more cost-conscious.

The next subscription service you get may help you around New York City a bit easier. As part of its UberPlus program, Uber has slowly begun rolling out new subscription package — Uber Flat –where anyone in New York City can get a ride for a flat fare of under $6.

The new flat-fare packages set UberPool and Uber X rides at $3 and $6, respectively. You can choose from three packages that offer 10, 20, and 40 ride limits. Purchasing a package requires an upfront, one-time subscription payment ranging between $5 to $20. Each account can only buy one package.

The flat-fare price will be applied once you request an UberPool or Uber X ride and will be reflected in your purchase. These rides last for 30 days after the purchase of the package and cover the five boroughs.

Before you start zipping across the Bruckner Expressway into Manhattan every day, the flat fares have limits beyond just ride count. Subscribers will be charged the flat fare fee for rides up to $30 in value. You will be charged anything exceeding that $30 limit in addition to the flat fare. An Uber X from deep in the North Bronx to Williamsburg, Brooklyn during a weekday afternoon would be under $30 with the new flat fare, as opposed to more than $50.

Uber first brought flat-fare pricing to NYC in October when New Yorkers could get unlimited rides in Manhattan for $100. This current pricing plan is more in line with similar tests Uber did in other cities last year. San Francisco, Miami, San Diego, Boston, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., each had flat-fare programs last September. By comparison, the NYC offer is the most affordable as it offers the cheapest upfront price.

