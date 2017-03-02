Asus has three cards in the works based on Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Why it matters to you Here is a look at what Asus plans to provide regarding Nvidia's new GeForce GTX 1080 TI graphics card design.

On Wednesday, Asus jumped on Twitter to tease PC gamers about new graphics cards based on the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti chip. At the time, the provided link led to the company’s front page but didn’t cough up any information about the new products. Now the link works and leads to the new Asus Republic of Gamers Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti OC Edition card. It’s joined by the new Asus Turbo GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and a Founders Edition card too.

Here are the specs of all three:

GTX1080TI-FE ROG-STRIX-GTX1080TI-O11G-GAMING TURBO-GTX1080TI-11G Architecture: Pascal Pascal Pascal CUDA cores: 3,584 3,584 3,584 Base speed: 1,480MHz —- —- Boost speed: 1,582MHz —- —- Texture mapping units: 224 224 224 Render output units: 88 88 88 Memory: 11GB GDDR5X 11GB GDDR5X 11GB GDDR5X Memory interface: 352-bit 352-bit 352-bit Memory clock: 5,505MHz 5,505MHz 5,505MHz Memory bandwidth: 484GB/s 484GB/s 484GB/s Max digital resolution: 7,680 x 4,320 7.680 x 4,320 7,680 x 4,320 Ports: 1x HDMI 2.0b

3x DisplayPort 1.4 —- 2x HDMI 2.0b

2x DisplayPort 1.4

1x DVI-D Power connector: 1x 8-pin

1x 6-pin 1x 8-pin

1x 6-pin 1x 8-pin

1x 6-pin(?) Size: 10.5 x 4.37 x 1.5 inches 10.5 x 4.37 x 1.5 inches (?) 10.5 x 4.37 x 1.5 inches Width: 2-Slot 2-Slot 2-Slot

As the chart shows, Asus had yet to reveal the speeds of its two ROG and Turbo cards when this article went live. Other details were missing too that we filled in, such as the physical size of the Founders Edition and ROG cards, and a likely extra 6-pin connector on the Turbo card.

The Founders Edition model is the baseline GeForce GTX 1080 Ti we’ve come to know and love since its unveiling on February 28. It is 35 percent faster than the GTX 1080 and it provides more PC gaming performance than Nvidia’s $1,200 Titan X monster. The Asus model comes packed with the company’s GPU Tweak II utility and a year’s worth of Xsplit Gamecaster Premium. It also appears to rely on Nvidia’s stock fan design.

More: Nvidia introduces GTX 1080 Ti with 11GB of video memory at $699, pre-orders available March 2

The ROG Strix OC Edition is a different story. It’s cooled by three fans featuring the company’s patented wing-blade design, IP5X dust resistance, and FanConnect II technology to keep the card cool under pressure. The card also provides a Fan Profile Switch so that customers can instantly switch from performance mode to low-noise operation.

In addition to performance, the new ROG Strix card spices up the desktop’s appearance too. The card is outfitted with RGB LED lighting, which can be customized and synchronized with other compatible ROG devices and motherboards using the company’s Aura Sync utility.

Finally, we have the Turbo GTX 1080 TI card packing a dual-ball bearing fan. It’s not as extreme as the ROG Strix model, providing a customizable backlit logo so users can display their own unique touch within the system. Other ingredients include the GPU Tweak II utility, a year’s worth of Xsplit Gamecaster Premium, and enough ports to support VR without then need for disconnecting other HDMI-based devices.

Currently, the prices are unknown. However, pre-orders for the GTX 1080 Ti went live on Thursday, followed by a general availability on March 10.