The results of Steam’s latest Hardware and Software survey are out, and one graphics card continues to be the most popular among gamers.

According to the June 2019 edition of the Hardware and Software survey, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 was the most popular graphics card, with 15.50% of survey participants saying that they used it. In addition, Nvidia graphics cards, in general, seemed to be well-received by Steam’s survey respondents, as a number of Nvidia’s other graphics cards also ranked in the top 10 in the survey.

(It’s also worth noting however, that, according to TechRadar, Steam’s survey only accounts for responses from current Steam customers and others “who have opted into the survey.”)

These results are also interesting because the GTX 1060 has been able to retain its popularity among Steam users despite the fact that its popularity has actually decreased since the last survey, by about 0.19%. On the other hand, the second-most-popular graphics card on the list, Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, has actually grown its percentage of current users since the last survey, with an increase of 0.74%. With 10.28% percent of respondents saying that they use the GTX 1050 Ti, it’s possible that the GTX 1060 may not be able to hold onto the top spot for much longer.

Steam’s survey also covered other software and hardware topics such as operating system choice, type of VR headsets used, display resolution used, and the amount of system RAM. The most popular operating system was Windows, with a whopping 96.49% of gamers saying they use it. Digging a little deeper into the numbers, 70.92% of those users saying they have the 64-bit version of Windows 10. The 64-bit version of Windows 7 took second place. Unsurprisingly, MacOS and Linux only had 2.75% and 0.76%, respectively.

When it comes to VR headsets, the Oculus Rift nabbed the top spot with 0.44%. However, it did only marginally better than the second-place headset, the HTC Vive, which had 0.41%. The survey also reported that the primary display resolution for 64.50% of Steam gamers was 1920 x 1080. And for those with multi-monitor desktops, 74.22% of them had a resolution of 3840 x 1080. Lastly, the most popular amount of RAM that Steam gamers currently use is 8GB.