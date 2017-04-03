Asus continues its quest for gaming monitor excellence with two new models

Why it matters to you If you are in the market for a new gaming monitor, then your options just keep growing as Asus introduces a couple more.

The more powerful today’s GPUs become, the more likely it is that hardcore gamers will want to run the latest titles at higher resolutions and with newer technologies like high dynamic range (HDR). Monitor manufacturers are stepping up to the plate lately, with displays that not only perform well but look good while doing so.

Asus released a number of gaming monitors recently and they have two more options hitting the streets soon. The ROG Swift PG27VQ and ROG Strix XG27VQ are their latest, and they both bring some interesting features to the gaming display market, The Tech Report points out.

The news comes via the company’s Outshine the Competition event in Berlin. Asus didn’t provide too many details on the new monitors, but what it did reveal demonstrates that it is hoping to continue to build on its successful line of gaming monitors.

First up is the ROG Strix XG27VQ, which offers a curved 27-inch panel with a high 144Hz refresh rate. It is a Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution monitor supporting Nvidia’s G-Sync protocol for avoiding in-game tearing. The company’s Aura Sync technology should make the display fit a gamer’s aesthetic by offering up RGB LEDs on the back of the display that is presumably in sync with other LED lighting.

Next is the ROG Swift PG27VQ, which utilizes a QHD+ resolution panel (2,560 x 1,440) that is also curved. It offers up an even higher refresh rate of 165Hz for faster gaming performance and it is based on quantum dot technology with high brightness that should support HDR. The PG27VQ also supports Nvidia G-Sync and incorporates Asus’ Aura Sync.

Asus also touched on the ROG Swift PG27UQ that made its debut at CES 2017. That monitor is a 4K UHD (3,840 x 1,920) display offering up HDR support and support for the DCI-P3 color gamut and 384 dynamically controlled lighting zones for superior contrast and natural dark colors.

There is no pricing or availability information yet on any of these new Asus monitors. However, there is just enough information to let us know that Asus is serious about enhancing the gaming experience all the way from new motherboards supporting AMD’s latest Ryzen CPUs and Intel Optane memory through the latest GPUs and now a new line of outstanding gaming monitors.