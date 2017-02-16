Leaked images reveal a refreshed ZenBook Flip UX360 may appear during MWC 2017

Why it matters to you Customers wanting to upgrade from the current Zenbook Flip UX360 models may not have long to wait if leaked images are any indication.

Asus plans to compete with Lenovo’s Yoga line of 2-in-1 convertibles in the second quarter of 2017 with its upcoming ZenFlip UX370, the successor to its ZenBook Flip UX360 released in June. The specs currently aren’t available for the newer model but images appeared online describing the UX370 as the new “hero” 2-in-1 for 2017.

That term likely points to what Microsoft deems as “hero” features in Windows 10. These essentially consist of Windows Hello, Cortana with Voice, Windows Ink, Continuum, Xbox, and eventually Windows Holographic. Microsoft recently focused on three of these during a keynote, indicating that Windows Hello, Windows Ink, and Cortana with Voice will provide a huge value to device owners.

That said, the upcoming UX370 may not only support Cortana with Voice but offer a fingerprint reader on specific configurations. There may also be units offering touch and stylus-based input on the screen supporting Windows 10’s baked-in Windows Ink feature. Infrared cameras likely won’t be offered on the menu, but we could be wrong.

Here is a refresher of what the UX360 currently offers in its various configurations:

Screen size: 13.3 inches with Touch Screen resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 at 60Hz

3,200 x 1,800 Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Pro Processor: Intel Core m3-6Y30

Intel Core m3-6Y54

Intel Core m3-6Y75

Intel Core i5-7Y54 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 515 (integrated)

Intel HD Graphics 615 (integrated) System memory: 4GB LPDDR3 at 1,866MHz (up to 8GB) Storage: 128GB SATA 3 M.2 SSD

256GB SATA 3 M.2 SSD

512GB SATA 2 M.2 SSD Webcam: HD web camera (facing)

HD camera (back) Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.1 Audio: 2x 1.6-watt speakers

Digital array microphone

Asus SonicMaster technology Battery: 54 Watt-hour Ports: 1x Micro SD card reader

1x Microphone/headphone combo jack

2x USB 3.0

1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C

1x Micro HDMI Size: 12.71 x 8.66 x 0.54 inches Weight: 2.86 pounds with battery

If Asus plans to stick with the Intel Core “m3” processor family in the upcoming refresh, the only seventh-generation model Intel currently offers is the Core m3-7Y30 released in the third quarter of 2016. This is a two-core, four-thread processor with a base clock speed of 1.00GHz and a boost clock speed of 2.60GHz. It includes the HD Graphics 615 GPU component with a base speed of 300MHz and a boost speed of 900MHz.

There is a good chance Asus will continue using the seventh-generation Core i5-7Y54 processor for the high-end UX370 models and throw in infrared cameras into the high-dollar mixture as well. The cameras would support facial recognition used by Windows 10’s Windows Hello security platform, ditching the need for a fingerprint scanner (not to mention usernames and passwords).

In addition to the ZenFlip UX370, Asus is also expected to reveal the UX490, the Vivobook S, the Vivobook Pro, and a mysterious gaming solution. The company will likely reveal its entire portfolio of new products during the Mobile World Congress 2017 convention in Barcelona later in February.