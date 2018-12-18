Digital Trends
Computing

Asus ZenBook 14 UX433 vs. Apple MacBook Air

Mark Coppock
By

Apple recently refreshed its MacBook Air, the notebook that originally kicked off the modern thin-and-light trend. The updated 2018 MacBook Air takes that even further, while updating the look. The market hasn’t stood though. A number of excellent notebooks have surpassed the MacBook Air that are thinner, lighter, and smaller.

The Asus ZenBook 14 UX433 is one such notebook, and it uses another modern trend — tiny bezels — to fit a 14-inch display in a chassis usually reserved for 13-inch panels. Does it beat out the industry’s first trend-setter?

Design

Asus ZenBook 14 UX433FN
Mark Coppock/Digtial Trends

The first thing you’ll notice when you open up the ZenBook 14 is the expanse of display framed by so little bezel. The MacBook Air also has smaller bezels than the original, but they’re not nearly so small. That results in the ZenBook 14 being only half an inch wider than the MacBook Air and half an inch less deep — that’s right, Asus manage to pack a 14-inch display into a frame that’s smaller in one dimension than the  Macbook Air with its 13.3-inch display.

The ZenBook 14 is almost as solidly built as the MacBook Air, which benefits from the usual Apple-quality construction. Asus subjected it to the full range of MIL-STD-810G military standard testing, and the lid and chassis are just as rigid as the excellent MacBook Air’s. But the ZenBook’s keyboard deck is more flexible. In that regard, the Asus is a step behind.

Aesthetically, the ZenBook 14 comes in a Royal Blue color with gold trim, including a gold bar above the keyboard that looks a lot like a sound bar but is actually just ornamental. The MacBook Air retains its wedge shape, though smaller than the original. Overall, it still looks a lot like a Mac — and that’s a good thing. You can get it in three very luscious colors, including Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

The ZenBook 14 enjoys a keyboard with more travel than Apple’s 3rd-generation butterfly keyboard, and we liked it better thanks to a precise mechanism. For its part, the MacBook Air sports the usual large — and excellent — Apple touchpad with Force Touch support. Meanwhile, the ZenBook 14’s more traditionally-sized Microsoft Precision touchpad works well and offers the innovative NumberPad LED numeric keypad for number crunchers. Neither notebook has a touch display.

Finally, the ZenBook 14 focuses on strong legacy support by including USB-A 3.1, USB-A 2.0, and USB-C 3.1 ports without Thunderbolt 3 support, a full-size HDMI connection, and a microSD card reader.The MacBook Air is all-in on the future, with just two USB-C ports with 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 support.

The ZenBook 14 deserves some kudos for squeezing a large display into a chassis that’s similar in size to the MacBook Air’s, and its NumberPad is a nice feature for people who work with numbers. But you can’t beat Apple’s build quality, especially given the ZenBook’s spongey keyboard deck.

Performance

Asus ZenBook 14 UX433FN
Mark Coppock/Digtial Trends

Asus equipped the ZenBook 14 with the latest and greatest Whiskey Lake 8th-generation Intel Core CPUs, quad-core processors that are both faster and more efficient than the previous generation. Our review unit used the Core i7-8565U, and it’s significantly faster than the low-power, dual-core Core i5-8250Y that powers the MacBook Air. For both basic productivity and more advanced tasks like video editing, the Asus is going to trounce the Apple.

The MacBook Air does use a much faster PCIe solid-state drive (SSD) than the ZenBook 14. That makes it better at opening and saving files and booting the operating system. In practice, though, the ZenBook 14 is simply a much faster notebook.

Display quality is another important performance factor, though, and there the MacBook Air doesn’t maintain the usual Apple advantage. Its 13.3-inch display is much sharper at 2,560 x 1,600 compared to the Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) 14-inch display on the ZenBook 14. And Apple’s panel had a wider and more accurate color gamut. But the Asus display was brighter and had better contrast and a more accurate gamma (so video will be neither too light nor too dark). Neither are the best displays, but we would choose the MacBook Air’s panel for its better colors and considerably higher sharpness.

Unless you’re only going to use your notebook for the most basic productivity tasks, then you’ll be much happier with the ZenBook 14’s performance.

Portability

Apple MacBook Air 2018
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The ZenBook 14 is 0.63 inches thick and it weighs 2.62 pounds. That compares to the MacBook Air at 0.61 inches inches at its thickest point and 2.75 pounds. That makes both of these notebooks thin, light, and small enough to slip into a backpack without being noticed.

In terms of the other important portability factor, battery life, these two notebooks are again closely matched. They both come with 50 watt-hours of battery capacity, but in spite of the MacBook Air’s low-powered CPU they achieved very similar scores on our battery tests. The ZenBook 14 lasted a few minutes longer in our Basemark web benchmark and video tests, while the Macbook Air browsed the web for slightly longer.

In terms of portability, it’s a draw between the ZenBook 14 and the MacBook Air.

MacBook Air offers more for its MacOS users

Macbook Air (2018) Review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The ZenBook 14 is attractively priced, with our review unit coming in at $1,200 ($1,100 on sale) for a Core i7-8565U, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can spend as little as $1,000 for a Core i5-8256U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The MacBook Air starts at $1,000 for a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, and it jumps up to $1,800 for 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That makes it a much more premium notebook.

The ZenBook 14 packs a larger display into a similarly small chassis, and it’s much faster. But it’s not as well built and its display isn’t as sharp — making the MacBook Air a more compelling choice for its target audience.

Don't Miss

How to convert a PDF file into a Word document
Computing

PewDiePie supporters hack printers, hope to boost his subscription numbers

In an attempt to garner more subscribers for their favorite vlogger and secure his status as having the most YouTube subscribers, PewDiePie supporters claimed to have hacked thousands of printers worldwide.
Posted By Anita George
chrome 69 user issues google update
Web

Chrome fights manipulative sites that don’t allow you to hit the back button

Have you encountered a webpage that won't let you hit the back button? Someun scrupulous websites employ what's known as history manipulation, preventing you from hitting the back button, but now Google Chrome will be fighting back.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Windows 7
Gaming

With our Steam guide, you can give the gift of gaming this holiday season

The holidays may have passed, but it's always a good time to give the gift of gaming (especially when there's a Steam sale)! Here's our quick guide on how to give a Steam game as a gift.
Posted By Will Fulton, Steven Petite
nivida style transfer fake portraits research nvidiaaifacegeneratorresults
Photography

Forget painting-style transfers, this A.I. creates realistic portraits of fake people

Do these images look computer-generated? Nvidia researchers recently published a paper on a new variation on style transfer artificial intelligence that's able to generate entirely new portraits.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
RTX 2080
Computing

Leaked HP laptop listing reveals entry-level Nvidia MX250 GPU

Alongside powerful graphics cards, Nvidia may have more mobile GPUs to show off at next year's CES show in January. The MX250 has been spotted in a listing for an HP laptop, potentially replacing the entry-level MX150.
Posted By Jon Martindale
mixed reality zspace laptop zspacelaptop04
Computing

ZSpace’s laptop brings education to life with its own 3D technology

The ZSpace laptop wants to overhaul education and training by offering affordable access to 3D mixed reality through a bespoke screen and glasses technology that is already supported by a wide array of applications.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Edge
Computing

Former Microsoft intern claims Google may have sabotaged Edge browser

Google's Chrome web browser has been able to establish such dominance that Microsoft is abandoning its web rendering engine, switching Edge over to Chromium, but did Google play dirty in an attempt to force Microsoft to make the decision?
Posted By Michael Archambault
viewsonic XG240R
Computing

ViewSonic’s 1080p gaming monitor lets you experience the action in style

ViewSonic is catering to gamers with its latest monitor, the XG240R. Featuring a 1080p 144Hz panel, RGB lighting, and a fast 1ms response time, you can conquer your opponents and do it in style.
Posted By Michael Archambault
Wi-Fi Symbol
Computing

Here’s why you might still be using Wi-Fi after cellular 5G launches

Cellular 5G might be around the corner and promising to deliver lightning fast speeds, but the folks over at the Wi-Fi Alliance have a few reasons why they think you shouldn't dump Wi-Fi just yet.
Posted By Michael Archambault
dell xps 15 2 1 in review front display
Computing

Pinning websites to your taskbar is as easy as following these quick steps

Would you like to know how to pin a website to the taskbar in Windows 10 in order to use browser links like apps? Whichever browser you're using, it's easier than you might think. Here's how to get it done.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best ergonomic mouse logitech mx master header
Computing

Detangle your desk with a mighty wireless mouse. Here are our six favorites

If you're looking for the best wireless mouse on the market, we've got the list for you!. These six models have something for everyone, whether you're a hardcore gamer or simply looking to ward off carpal tunnel.
Posted By Jon Martindale
amazon increases prime subscription price 99 year student 49
Web

Canceling Amazon Prime is easy, and you might get a refund

Don't be intimidated. Learning how to cancel Amazon Prime is easier than you might think. You might even get a partial or full refund on the cost, depending on how much you've used it. Check out our quick-hit guide for doing so.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Computing

Convert your PDFs into convenient Word documents

PDF files are great, but few document types are as malleable as those specific to Microsoft Word. Here's how to convert a PDF file into a Word document, whether you prefer to use Adobe's software suite or a freemium alternative.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
how to clear cookies
Computing

Delete tracking cookies from your system by following these quick steps

Cookies are useful when it comes to saving your login credentials and other data, but they can also be used by advertisers to track your browsing habits across multiple sites. Here's how to clear cookies in the major browsers.
Posted By Jon Martindale