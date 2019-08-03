Computing

HP Envy 13 vs. Asus ZenBook 13 UX333

Who says a budget laptop can't do the trick? These two options nail the formula

Mark Coppock
By
hp envy 13 review 8
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Every now and then, a laptop comes along that feels a lot like a premium product but isn’t priced like one. Our favorite example has been the Asus ZenBook 13, which in its latest UX333 version offers great build quality, solid performance, and a superior display for a budget-friendly price of $850.

HP just released its 2019 Envy 13, and it, too, aims to provide a premium product at a not-so-premium price. And it does just that, garnering a strong review and recommendation. But does the Envy 13 offer enough to take on the ZenBook 13?

Design

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Considering their aesthetics, both laptops are far more striking than the usual budget option. The ZenBook 13 has the high-end Royal Blue color scheme with striking gold trim and iconic ZenBook swirl on the lid that adorns its more expensive cousins. The Envy 13 is also a looker, with a choice of Natural Silver and Pale Gold colors to customize its modern chassis that’s angled in all the right places.

The biggest difference between these two is their relative bezel sizes — the ZenBook 13’s bezels are much smaller, falling into the “tiny bezel” category and making it smaller than the Envy 13. The ZenBook 13 comes in at 11.89 inches wide by 7.44 inches deep by 0.67 inches thick, while the Envy 13 is 12.08 by 8.32 by 0.57 inches — the Envy 13 isn’t exactly huge and it’s a bit thinner, but the ZenBook 13’s chassis is nonetheless notably smaller. They’re almost equally heavy at 2.59 pounds (Envy 13) versus 2.62 pounds.

The ZenBook 13 also benefits from Asus’s commitment to build quality. It’s tested to MIL-STD-810g military standards for robustness, and it exhibits no bending or flexing in the lid, keyboard deck, or bottom of the chassis. The Envy 13 has a bit more give in the lid and keyboard deck, meaning that while you won’t worry about it falling apart it doesn’t exude quite the same confidence as the Asus.

Input options are similar between these two laptops. Both have keyboards with good travel and snappy, precise feels, and both have Microsoft Precision touchpad drivers for flawless Windows 10 multitouch gesture support. Interestingly, both also have hinges that prop up the keyboards at an angle for increased comfort and airflow. Where the laptops differ is in the ZenBook 13’s LED inlay that provides a useful virtual numeric keypad — if you enter a lot of numbers for your job, then you’ll find it to be a useful feature.

Both laptops have better legacy than future peripheral support. The ZenBook 13 has a USB-A 3.0 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, a USB-C 3.1 Gen1 port, and a full-size HDMI port. The Envy 13 has two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports and one USB-C Gen 1 port. Neither laptops, regrettably, support Thunderbolt 3, but both have a microSD card slot and gigabit 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 radios.

These are equally good-looking laptops, but the ZenBook 13 has a more solid build, better connectivity, and a very useful virtual numeric keypad.

Performance

hp envy 13 review 3
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The ZenBook 13 is available with an 8th-generation Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU, the Core i5-8265U, which is surprisingly quick and very efficient for such a powerful processor. The Envy 13 can be configured with the Core i7-8565U as well as the Core i5, giving HP the more powerful option. Either is a great choice for anyone with typical productivity tasks.

While the ZenBook 13 has a variant with the entry-level Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, it’s only available in the US with integrated Intel UHD 620. That gives the Envy 13 an advantage with its GeForce MX250 GPU. This is an update to the MX150 that we’ve found offers no great increase in performance but still makes for a better entry-level gaming platform — at 1080p, at least, with graphics turned down.

Next, the ZenBook 13 has a surprisingly good 13.3-inch IPS Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) panel with exceptional contrast at 1360:1, higher-than-average AdobeRGB colors at 77 percent, and good accuracy at 1.68. You don’t typically find such a good display on a budget-priced laptop. The Envy 13 has a 4K (3,840 x 2,160) option that we found to be bright and of average (but still good) colors and contrast, and then there’s also a Full HD option available for better battery life. You can’t go wrong with the displays on either of these laptops.

The Envy 13 wins this round thanks to its readily available discrete GPU option.

Portability

asus zenbook 13 ux333fa
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

The ZenBook 13 is smaller than the Envy 13 while being just a bit thicker. However, neither of these laptops are hard to carry around or fit into tight spaces.

But battery life is another important portability consideration. The ZenBook 13 is a very good performer in battery thanks to its efficient CPU and Full HD display. It’s hard for us to compare to the Envy 13, though, since we tested the HP with a power-hungry 4K display. Then Envy 13 has a 52 watt-hour battery compared to the ZenBook 13’s 50 watt-hour version, and so we suspect that they’d perform similarly with the same Core i5 and Full HD panel.

These are two very portable laptops, but if battery life matters then make sure you choose a lower-resolution display.

The Envy 13 ekes out a win

hp envy 13 review 9
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

The ZenBook 13 is very attractively priced at $850 for a Core i5-8265U, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. That’s a great value. The Envy 13 is slightly more expensive at $1,000 for the same configuration, although it’s often on sale and can be had right now for $770.

The ZenBook 13 is a little more solidly built and has a nice LED numeric keypad in the touchpad, but the Envy 13 can be configured with faster components and a higher-resolution display. That flexibility gives HP a narrow win, especially if you can pick it up while it’s on sale.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019
MacOS Catalina Hands-on | Macbook Pro
Computing

Apple may launch a 5G MacBook in late 2020, but we’re skeptical

5G is the next big connectivity target for all the world’s biggest tech companies, including Apple, and a new report says the firm will launch a 5G MacBook as early as 2020. That date seems too ambitious, though -- here’s why.
Posted By Alex Blake
best laptop deals featured
Computing

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for August 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

The 2018 13-inch MacBook Air gets $249 hacked off its price at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 21% discount on the space gray variant of the 2018 Apple MacBook Air. While it normally sells at $1,199, you can bring it home today for only $950 and save $249.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Deals

Save hundreds with Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop deals through Friday

August is an advantageous time to invest in a new laptop, and now just in time for back-to-school season, you can get a Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $1,000, or a Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,400.
Posted By William Hank
Best wide-format photo printers
Photography

Sometimes size does matter: The 5 best wide-format photo printers

The best way to view your photography is in print, and owning your own wide-format printer is the best way to get you there. The dedicated devices differ from model to model, but most of them can print photos on 13 x 19-inch paper or…
Posted By Daven Mathies
acer aspire 14 inch convertible laptop walmart deal touch notebook r5 471t 50ud
Deals

This Acer Aspire convertible laptop gets a cool $200 price cut on Amazon

From writing term papers to research work, a laptop is essential to getting school stuff done. Just in time for the incoming school year, Walmart cuts price of the Acer Aspire 14-inch convertible laptop to just $549.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Windows 7 retirement
Computing

As end of support nears, Windows 7 users are finally moving to Windows 10

Windows 7 users could finally be moving away from the aging operating system in favor of Windows 10. In July 2019, Windows 7's market share of the personal computer market fell roughly 3.6% -- one of the largest drops ever recorded.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

Here are the best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
macbook pro 13 2019 amazon
Deals

Get the 2019 MacBook Pro and $100 in savings with Amazon’s price cut

Whether your laptop is due for an upgrade or you're just itching to get your hands on the latest Macbook Pro, Amazon has a deal that brings its hefty $1,299 price tag down to $1,200.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
HP Omen 15 review
Deals

Back-to-school sale: Take up to $300 off a new HP Omen gaming laptop

Gone are the days when you had to pay a small fortune for a good gaming laptop, and the high-value HP Omen series is discounted right now as part of HP’s back-to-school sale. If you’re shopping for a new laptop for work and play, read…
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to use windows sandbox 20190730 124914
Computing

Try sketchy applications without harming your computer using Windows Sandbox

Learn how to use Windows Sandbox in Windows 10 with this guide. We will cover how you can enable the feature in Windows 10 settings, find it on the Start Menu, and more. Get all the right steps right here.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

Need Pro features? Upgrade Windows 10 on your PC in just a few easy steps

Windows 10 Pro is just a slightly more advanced version of Windows with encryption and other additional security features. In this guide, we'll explain how you can switch from Windows 10 Home to Windows 10 Pro.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
intel video teases photorealism discrete gpu 2 900x600
Computing

Intel Xe graphics cards are rumored to debut at an affordable $200

As the slated 2020 launch for Intel's Xe graphics cards looms, more details are slowly leaking out. The latest detail to emerge is that the GPUs will debut at entry-level pricing, to appeal to a wide consumer base.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi