The 10 best themes available on the Chrome Web Store

Part of the appeal of Google Chrome is its refined simplicity. It’s just enough browser, with room for add-ons if you need a bit of extra functionality, but it’s specifically engineered for efficiency. Unfortunately, this means it’s usually a bit boring to look at. For the most part, every Chrome install looks the same — flat, gray, minimalist, with a few pops of color depending on your extensions.

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality, however, to look a little different, to ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. If that’s the case, you’ve probably ventured into the Chrome Web Store at least once or twice. And let’s be honest, it’s a bit of a mess in there. So rather than subject yourself to the torturous experience of wading through garish, and oftentimes offensive themes, we’ve done it for you. Here are the 10 best themes available, broken into several categories.

Best minimalist themes

Chrome has a great look on its own. It’s simple, straightforward, and easy on the eyes. If you like that look, but maybe want to change it up a bit — but not too much — these themes are for you. They take that classic Chrome aesthetic and make some subtle changes.

Best dark themes

Like the minimalist themes above, these themes re-skin your browser to make things darker, dimming the lights and eliminating that gray-white color scheme common to vanilla Chrome.

Best colorful themes

Stepping out of the dark and into the light, we scoured the Chrome Web Store for most colorful themes for anyone who wants their browser to look a little less dour. These themes keep things simple, but inject a little color into your Chrome experience.

Best landscape themes

The best landscape themes borrow an excellent photo and skin your browser based on the colors and overall feel of the original picture. These themes do more than just change a color scheme, however — they’ll turn your browser into a window to the outside world.

Best cute animal themes

Sometimes you just need to look at a cute animal. Full stop. Thankfully, these themes inject cat and dog photos into your everyday experience, so you can enjoy them any time you open a new tab.