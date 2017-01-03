Dell’s Latitude 5285 2-in-1 is a hybrid workhorse for users on the move

Dell has unveiled a new hybrid PC ahead of CES 2017. The Latitude 5285 2-in-1 has been designed to offer all the utility and horsepower of a conventional laptop, along with the ease of use and enhanced portability of a tablet. It also boasts advanced networking features to maintain productivity while you’re on the move.

The Latitude 5285 2-in-1 is built around a 7th-generation Intel Core Processor, and features an Intel HD Graphics 620 graphics card. Buyers can opt for either 4GB, 8GB, or 16GB of LPDDR3 memory, and choose between various storage configurations — a SATA SDD as large as 256GB, a PCIe NVMe SSD as large as 1TB, or a PCIe OPAL SED as large as 512GB.

While the system provides plenty of muscle, most of its biggest innovations are intended to make the 5285 a sturdy and reliable travel partner. Users can select either a 31.5WHr battery or a higher capacity 42WHr model, with support for ExpressCharge capabilities to help you rejuvenate your system with maximum efficiency.

There are several different connectivity options to ensure that users can access the internet — no matter where they are. In addition to support for standard wireless LAN connections, it’s possible to outfit the 5285 with the ability to connect to LTE networks and make WiGig connections.

The system also features both a user-facing and a world-facing camera as stock, with the option of adding an infrared camera with support for Windows Hello. Other optional security features include a FIPS 201 smartcard reader, a near-field communication reader, and a touch fingerprint reader.

Despite the broad capabilities of the 5285, Dell has made every effort to ensure that the laptop is as lightweight and portable as possible. The tablet itself weighs less than 2 pounds. When you add the travel keyboard accessory — which is sold separately — it weighs in at around 2.7 pounds.

Dell has yet to share the release date and pricing details for the Latitude 5285 2-in-1.