Dell outfits its XPS 13 2-in-1 with enterprise-grade hardware, security

Why it matters to you Businesses that were interested in Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 now have a good reason to make the investment.

At the request of its customers in the business sector, Dell is now offering new configurations of its XPS 13 2-in-1 device that pack security and manageability features specific to that market. These features include the option of using vPro-enabled processors, access to Dell ProSupport Plus, Dell-enhanced security, and more. The Dell XPS 13 made its first appearance during CES 2017 in January.

Dell currently provides two configurations based on Intel’s Core i5-7Y54 processor that doesn’t support vPro, and two configurations based on Intel’s new Core i7-7Y75 chip that does support vPro. Thus, customers wanting vPro support will see a starting price of $1,350 whereas the Intel Core i5 configuration has a starting price of $1,000. Unfortunately, customization appears to be extremely limited across all four configurations.

Here is the semi-locked list of hardware for the $1,450 configuration:

Screen size: 13.3 inches Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 with Touch Processor: Intel Core i7-7Y75 Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 System memory: 16GB LPDDR3 @ 1,866MHz (optional 32GB) Storage: 256GB PCI Express SSD (optional 512GB) Connectivity: Wireless AC (2×2)

Bluetooth 4.2 Camera: Widescreen 720p Ports: 1x Thunderbolt 3

1x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C

1x Micro SD card reader

1x Headphone jack Security: Fingerprint reader

Noble Security Lock Slot Battery: 46 Watt hour Dimensions: 0.32-0.54 (H) x 11.98 (W) x 7.81 (D) inches Weight: Starting at 2.7 pounds Color options: Silver Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 64-bit

The XPS 13 2-in-1 device sports an edge-to-edge display complemented by a steel 360-degree hinge capable of four flexible positions: tablet, tent, laptop, and stand mode. Along with touch capabilities, this flexible form factor makes presentations and collaborations extremely easy in an office environment. The screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 4 and is enclosed in a chassis based on machined aluminum and carbon fiber.

“We don’t want the XPS 13 2-in-1 to be the rogue device in the company, but rather an integral part of an organization’s IT portfolio,” said Raza Haider at Dell. “That means IT departments can effortlessly integrate XPS for the first time, with one of our most exciting designs, the same way they do with other Dell commercial products.”

The security features supported by the XPS 13 include the Dell Client Command Suite, which is a set of free automation tools for monitoring, deploying, and updating devices. There’s also Protected Workplace multi-key encryption to protect data down to the end-user level, and Dell’s Endpoint Security Suite Enterprise service for preventing threats and blocking malware. Thus, Dell calls the XPS 13 “the world’s most manageable laptop” for the enterprise sector.

