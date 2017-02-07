Transfer files quickly and securely with this Lexar Flash Drive (31 percent off)

If you’re in need of a new jump drive, or ‘flash drive,’ but haven’t purchased one in a while, you might be surprised to find they still cost a pretty penny and have a host of different types of features. When you’re looking to purchase one, your top priority beyond how safe the device is with your personal files, is probably how fast it can move data.

For a jump drive that holds more than enough storage for basic projects that won’t slow you down, look no further than this Lexar JumpDrive P20 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive, marked down to only $50 on Amazon, giving you a satisfying 31-percent discount.

This Lexar jump drive has some of the fastest transfer speeds available, reading up to 400MB per second and writing up to 270MB per second. That’s quick enough to transfer a full-length HD movie (2.3GB video) in 36 seconds, 1,000 3.8MB photos in 1 minute and 16 seconds, or 500 3.8MB photos and five 1GB HD movies in 1 minute and 24 seconds.

The flash drive also ensures your data is protected from the inside and out. Internally it features EncryptStickTM Lite software, an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption to protect against corruption, loss, and deletion. Rest assured knowing that once you delete files, they are gone for good, and if you do need some extra protection for stored files, you can easily set up a password-protected vault that automatically encrypts data.

Externally the flash drive has a metal alloy base and an extractable connector with convenient thumb slide to prevent dust and other debris from getting into any tiny crevices.

The tiny device has a premium look and feel, with a sleek design and high-gloss mirror finish top. It has a convenient key ring loop making it easy to attach it to your keychain or computer bag while on the go. These models go through extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices to double check they provide exceptional performance, long-lasting quality, competitive compatibility, and overall reliability. For example, they are backwards compatible with USB 2.0 drives as well as compatible with both Mac and PC devices.

The Lexar JumpDrive P20 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive normally retails for $73 but, for a limited time, you can grab one on Amazon for only $50, saving you 31 percent, or $23.

