Never say die: Online petition demands new version of long-dormant Microsoft Money

Why it matters to you Left without a proper finance management app, some Windows users are calling for the return of Microsoft Money.

From its debut in 1991 to its discontinuation in 2009, Microsoft Money gave Windows users the tools to manage their finances in a straightforward, easy-to-use package. Unfortunately, Microsoft deemed the software surplus almost a decade ago and hasn’t looked back — but a new petition hopes to convince the company to reassess the situation.

One loyal Microsoft Money user has published a petition to Change.org with the intention of resurrecting the line of personal finance software, according to a report from MS Power User. In two weeks, more than 300 supporters have signed the petition, which is addressed directly to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

“A lot of people use Intuit’s Mint for personal and small business finance,” writes the author of the petition. “However, Intuit pulled its popular personal finance app from the Microsoft store last year, leaving Windows users without a proper finance management app. Since Intuit refuses to support the Windows platform, Microsoft should step up to the plate and do it themselves. They certainly know how!”

The last full release of the software was Microsoft Money Plus, which launched in 2007. However, Microsoft did make an attempt to appease users with the release of Microsoft Money Plus Sunset, a revised edition that allows for data files to be opened and edited, but removes all online functionality.

The petition states that a new version of Microsoft Money should play to the same strengths possessed by previous versions. However, its author also suggests that the software should be made available across the full gamut of Windows 10 devices.

A mobile app, a web portal, and a full desktop version included as part of the Office 365 suite have all been requested. Given that Microsoft has put a major focus on its Windows 10 ecosystem in recent years, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see all three come to fruition if Microsoft Money is to make a return.

Despite its popularity among a passionate user base, it remains to be seen whether Microsoft Money has the broader popularity necessary for a revival. A personal finance tool would perhaps be a welcome addition to Microsoft Office, but there are questions to be asked about whether adding more software to the suite is a priority for Microsoft at this time.