Nvidia’s new GeForce driver is optimized for ‘Halo Wars 2,’ ‘For Honor,’ more

Why it matters to you This latest driver is not only optimized for three new PC games, but it fixes issues experienced on Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, and Windows 7.

Nvidia has released a new WHQL driver for its GeForce graphics cards dubbed as GeForce Game Ready 378.66. It’s optimized for Halo Wars 2, For Honor, and Sniper Elite 4, and fixes numerous issues seen across several games including Second Life, The Division, and more.

More: Nvidia’s Shield tablet is now more delicious with the Nougat software update

The new driver also provides Nvidia Ansel support for Epic Games’ free-to-play MOBA game Paragon. This feature enables players to create 2D, 360-degree and virtual reality 360-degree screenshots on GeForce GTX graphics cards. Users can add filters, adjust the field of view, the rotation, and save the images in a sharable format with just a single click.

Here are the fixes Nvidia made for six specific PC games:

Second Life: After disabling the Advanced Lighting Model option, the world view would be tinted blue. The Division: Shadows would begin to flicker after enabling Percentage Closer Soft Shadows (PCSS). Battlefield 1: On Kepler-based GPUs, the game would flicker when using Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA). Battlefield 1 Day 28 Patch: When SLI is enabled, the menu text would become jittery. Heroes of the Storm: The game would crash at launch on GTX 1080 cards. Minecraft: Nvinitx.dll was causing Java SE Binary crashes.

Now here is a list of general fixes not tied to a specific PC game:

Surround: Previously, Surround couldn’t be enabled on the XGPU. G-Sync: A long delay was experienced when switching a game from full-screen to windowed when G-Sync and V-Sync were enabled simultaneously. GeForce GTX 1080: Launching games in SLI Surround mode using an HDMI 2.0 connection caused the system to crash. GeForce 860M: DirectX games would crash on notebooks with this discrete graphics chip. GeForce GTX 980 Ti: Previously, the driver couldn’t detect multiple TV models.

Of course, there are still around 13 problems related to Windows 10 that still need to be fixed. There are two outstanding issues on Windows 8/8.1 as well along with three issues with Windows 7. All of this can be read in Nvidia’s release notes in a PDF file here.

Finally, here are the system requirements for the three PC games optimized by the new driver:

For Honor

Minimum Recommended Operating system: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit) Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i3-550

AMD Phenom II X4 955 Intel Core i5-2500K

AMD FX-6350 Graphics card: GeForce GTX 660

GeForce GTX 750 Ti

GeForce GTX 950

GeForce GTX 1050 GeForce GTX 680

GeForce GTX 760

GeForce GTX 970

GeForce GTX 1060 System memory: 4GB 8GB Storage: 40GB 40GB

Halo Wars 2

Minimum Recommended Operating system: Windows 10 Anniversary Update (64-bit) Windows 10 Anniversary Update (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-2500

AMD FX-4350 Intel Core i5-4690K

AMD FX-8350 Graphics card: GeForce GTX 650 Ti GeForce GTX 1060 System memory: 6GB 8GB Storage: 25GB 25GB

Sniper Elite 4

Minimum Recommended Operating system: Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit) Windows 7 / 8.1 / 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i3-2100

AMD equivalent Intel Core i7-3770

AMD equivalent Graphics card: GeForce GTX 660 GeForce GTX 970 System memory: 4GB 8GB Storage: Unknown Unknown

As always, GeForce card owners can manually download and install the new driver from Nvidia’s website, or grab it through the GeForce Experience desktop client via the “Drivers” tab.