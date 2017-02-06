Palit releases completely silent GeForce GTX 1050 Ti KalmX graphics card

Why it matters to you Palit's GeForce GTX 1050 Ti KalmX card not only can fit into your low-end PC, but it can also provide you with blissful silence while you game.

If you’re stuck with an older PC, or just one with limited room and a smaller power supply, then your GPU upgrade options used to be pretty limited. Nvidia changed all that, however, with the introduction of the GeForce GTX 1050/Ti line, which provides good entry-level GPU performance with minimal space and power requirements.

We’ve seen the release of a number of low-profile graphics cards based on the GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti GPUs, many of which don’t need more power than what the PCIe slot can provide. Now, Palit Microsystems has announced what could be the first GTX 1050 Ti card using a completely passive cooling system.

The primary benefit of a passive cooling system is that it uses no fans that can spin up and create noise. And according, Palit touts the completely silent, 0dB environment that the new GTX 1050 Ti KalmX card represents. Looking at the card, you can see how Palit has accomplished the feat: It has utilized a massive 182mm wide by 142mm tall cooler that’s connected to the GPU using a copper base and twin nickel-plated heat pipes.

The GTX 1050 Ti KalmX card does take up two slots, which is something for buyers to consider. However, it sacrifices nothing by way of performance, running at the usual 1290MHz base clock with a Boost Clock of 1392MHz. Memory runs at 3500MHz, and the card can throttle in response to excessive heat.

While the GeForce GTX 1050/Ti series aren’t the highest-performing GPUs on the market, being limited to running most modern titles at 1080p and missing out on the VR gaming craze, they nevertheless provide a significant performance boost to users with older systems that don’t have extra GPU power connectors or the space for larger cards.

Now, such users can gain not only a vastly improved graphics experience, but also one that’s completely silent. Palit hasn’t yet released pricing or availability information for the GTX 1050 Ti KalmX.