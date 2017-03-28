New Razer Blade Pro is a THX-certified, GTX 1080-packing gaming monster

Why it matters to you Gamers now have a THX-certified option with stellar audio and video performance -- and GTX 1080 -- all packed into a relatively svelte laptop you won't mind carrying around.

Razer is best known for making high-end gaming systems that also manage to look good and avoid weighing a ton. The Razer Blade Pro is the company’s top-end gaming machine, and it promises to elevate the company’s reputation even more.

The 2017 version of the Razer Blade Pro does nothing to mitigate the company’s focus on gaming prowess, but it does add some new features and functionality that should do nothing but enhance the machine’s drool-worthy status among hardcore gamers.

First up are the specs. The Razer Blade Pro includes the usual seventh-generation Core i7 quad-core processor and up to 32GB of fast DDR4 RAM running at 2667MHz. But Razer is also packing in the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU for the utmost in 4K and VR gaming — giving it bragging rights for producing the thinnest laptop equipped with the high-end chip.

“The Blade Pro was recently hailed as ‘the ultimate Windows laptop,’ and we’ve leveled up on our previous achievements with certification by THX,” says Min-Liang Tan, Razer CEO and co-founder. “Each refinement of the Razer Blade Pro moves us closer to an ultimate desktop replacement.”

The new THX Mobile Certification, the first for a laptop and not a surprise given Razer’s acquisition of THX, is intended to ensure the highest-quality audio and video performance. As Ty Ahmad-Taylor, THX CEO, puts it, “The Razer Blade Pro is a top-level laptop providing an excellent THX viewing mode and audio experience. It can easily handle extreme gaming and content creation with exceptional mobile audio and visual performance.”

The video portion is provided by a 17.3-inch 4K IGZO monitor with Nvidia G-Sync technology ensuring smooth framerates and video playback. It’s not just good for gaming, either, as it also offers up 100 percent AdobeRGB color gamut support for creative professionals.

In terms of audio performance, the Razer Blade Pro has been designed to meet THX’s strict requirements for voltage output, frequency response, distortion, signal-to-noise ratio, and crosstalk for clear sound via headphones. Between its audio and video performance, the machine promises an exceptional experience whether watching an action-packed movie or playing an intense session of first-person-shooter gaming.

Other specs include up to 2TB of PCIe M.2 SSD with RAID 0 support, a built-in SD card reader, a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 3, and three USB 3.0 ports for solid legacy support. The keyboard uses Ultra-Low-Profile mechanical switches with true actuation and reset points, registering a full 65 grams of force to mimic full-size mechanical keyboards. Razer Chroma tricolor LED technology lends some pizzazz to the keyboard and touchpad.

At 0.88-inches thick and weighing eight pounds, the Razer Blade Pro is a substantial gaming notebook but well under the industry norm for a machine with its level of performance. It’s available now in the U.S. and Europe via Razerzone.com and select retailers, but you’ll pay for the privilege of picking one up — the machine starts at $4,000, or 4,400 euros.