You can now buy the new Razer Blade 14 with Ryzen 6000

Fionna Agomuoh
By

The updated Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop is now available with the latest AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors as a feature highlight.

The Razer Blade 14 was first announced at CES 2022 in January and became available for pre-order in February, with the brand detailing price options between $2,000 and $3,500.

The AMD “Zen 3+” Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU includes eight cores, 16 threads, up to 4.9GHz max boosts, and a 20MB cache. In addition to the CPU, the Razer Blade 14 is paired with a Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti GPU among its graphics configurations. It also includes 16GB 4800MHz RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The spec bumps paired with the increasing prices of components have led to overall increases in the price of Razer’s gaming laptops. The Razer Blade series is already known to be quite expensive.

The laptop display comes in 14-inch QHD 165Hz and 14-inch FHD 144z options. It is also outfitted with AMD FreeSync Premium and a 1080p Full HD camera with a Windows Hello IR webcam.

A top-down view of the Razer Blade 14.

Design-wise, the Razer Blade 14 features a per-key RGB setup on its keyboard powered by Razer Chroma. Meanwhile, its glass touchpad is styled with Microsoft precision touch. At 0.66 inches (16.8 millimeters), Razer is calling it the smallest 14-inch gaming laptop.

The laptop includes a new bottom-facing vapor chamber cooling fan design, which Razer says provides better airflow and less noise.

Ports on the laptop include two USB-C, two USB-A, one HDMI 2.1, and one 3.5mm. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E, 7.1 surround sound powered by THX spatial audio, TPM 2.0 Security, Windows 11 Home for software, and up to 11 hours of battery life.

The Razer Blade 14 comes with a two-year limited battery warranty, however, customers can add a RazerCare protection plan to their laptop, which adds up to three additional years of repair and replacement eligibility to the device in the event of an accident.

