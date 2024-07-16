 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

AMD has a new motherboard, but you should avoid it at all costs

By
The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D installed in a motherboard.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Alongside Ryzen 9000 CPUs, AMD is introducing a range of new motherboard chipsets. The new 800-series is the typical affair for the most part. The new X870 chipset forces PCIe Gen 5 across both the graphics and storage, and it mandates USB 4, while the new B850 chipset offers optional PCIe Gen 5 for the GPU and mandates it for storage. There’s a curious new addition you should avoid, though — the B840 chipset.

It sounds like a slightly downgraded version of the B850 chipset, and if you believe AMD, it’s supposed to sit between B-series boards and the previous A620 chipset. That’s not the case. The B840 chipset only comes with PCIe Gen 3 across both storage and graphics, which is actually a downgrade compared to the A620 chipset.

Recommended Videos

If you’re unfamiliar, AMD segments features between different chipsets. The X-series provides all the bells and whistles, usually accompanied by dense power arrangements for overclocking. The B-series is slightly cut down while still offering overclocking support, and the A-series strips out most features (including CPU overclocking) for a cost-effective solution. The B840 chipset shakes up that dynamic in a big way.

Features for AMD's 800-series motherboard chipsets.
AMD

Not only is it common to find PCIe Gen 4 SSDs now, most graphics cards use PCIe Gen 4 as well. That latter point can have some serious performance implications, particularly with low-end GPUs. We saw that in action a couple of years ago with the RX 6500 XT, which was seriously bottlenecked with only four lanes of PCIe. It supports PCIe Gen 4, but running it on a Gen 3 socket vastly reduces the performance.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

Storage is a big concern, too. Although you can still find PCIe Gen 3 SSDs, the vast majority of drives use PCIe Gen 4 now. We even have PCIe Gen 5 drives readily available — though for a steep price. PCIe Gen 4 is the standard in 2024, and it’s baffling that AMD isn’t supporting it on the B840 chipset.

It’s worth noting that this is an entry-level chipset. It still supports memory overclocking, and it only comes with USB 3.2, similar to the A620 chipset. There’s an argument for buying a B840 board if you have older drives and plan on using integrated graphics, or an older GPU that doesn’t need 16 lanes of PCIe Gen 4. My main concern is how the B840 board looks in comparison to the rest of AMD’s lineup.

Surely there will be buyers looking to score a motherboard deal that will stumble upon a cheaper B840 motherboard and assume it’s similar to the more expensive B850 options. If you find yourself in that situation, double-check the specs of the motherboard before picking it up. AMD hasn’t said when the 800-series is launching, but it should be after Ryzen 9000 CPUs arrive on July 31.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jacob Roach
Jacob Roach
Lead Reporter, PC Hardware
Jacob Roach is the lead reporter for PC hardware at Digital Trends. In addition to covering the latest PC components, from…
It’s official: AMD Ryzen AI 300 is up to 40% faster
AMD announcing its Ryzen AI CPUs at Computex 2024.

AMD's upcoming Ryzen AI APUs stole the show at Computex 2024, but we haven't seen them in action -- until now. Three Geekbench tests have just leaked, showcasing the performance of AMD's flagship APU, and it's safe to say that it did an excellent job. It's not just the highest number of TOPS in an NPU that AMD can now brag about -- it's also competitive, desktop-worthy CPU performance and a vastly improved GPU. Let's dig in.

The Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 appeared in two Geekbench tests and one OpenCL test, meaning that we get some insight into both CPU and GPU performance. Before we get into comparing test scores, it's worth noting that in these tests, the APU appears under the name of AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 170 with a Radeon 880M GPU. In reality, as Wccftech points out, AMD appears to have changed its naming scheme at the last minute, and the HX 170 is now the HX 370. The GPU in that model should also be the 890M, so there are some discrepancies.

Read more
It’s the end of an era for AMD
An AMD Ryzen CPU socketed in a motherboard.

AMD is following Intel's lead. The company is rebranding its Ryzen CPUs to closely align with what Intel is doing, shifting away from a long product string toward a three-digit part number that includes the phrase everyone is talking about: AI.

Starting with the new Strix Point CPUs, which sport the Zen 5 architecture, AMD is using "Ryzen AI" to differentiate its processors. In addition, instead of a string of four digits noting everything from the year released to the architecture the chip uses, AMD is using a three-digit part number, matching what Intel kicked off with its Meteor Lake CPUs.

Read more
Don’t miss this $600 price cut on an Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4070
The Alienware m16 R2 on a table in front of a window.

If you're on the hunt for Prime Day gaming laptop deals, here's an offer that you wouldn't want to miss -- the extremely powerful and stylish Alienware m16 R2 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card at $600 off from Dell, bringing the price for this particular configuration from $2,000 down to a more affordable $1,400. However, as with most Prime Day deals with huge savings, we expect this bargain to attract a lot of attention. It may not last until the end of the shopping holiday, so if you're interested, you should proceed with your purchase of this gaming laptop right away.

 
Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware m16 R2 challenges the performance of the best gaming laptops with its Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. With these specifications, you won't run into any issues when playing the best PC games, and you may even be prepared for the best upcoming PC games of the next few years.

Read more