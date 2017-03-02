System76 giving its users what they want: An all-aluminum Ubuntu Linux notebook

Why it matters to you Ubuntu Linux fans will have a new notebook option soon with the affordably priced System76 Galaga Pro.

Windows 10 machines and MacBook Pros aren’t the only ones getting new members of the family. Linux also has its adherents, and every now and then a manufacturer makes a machine aimed squarely at that market.

The latest addition is the System76 Galaga Pro, an Ubuntu-based notebook featuring some of the latest components and solid build quality. It’s also going to be relatively affordable when it arrives in April, with an expected retail price of $899, according to OMG Ubuntu.

The Galaga Pro appears to enjoy a robust build, with an aluminum alloy case that’s apparently a departure from System76’s previous all-plastic machines. It’s a thin and light machine as well, as highlighted in the introduction video, and follows along with the company’s policy of making its machines user serviceable. According to System76, “… like our other laptops […] you can replace most of the parts easily with the exception of the motherboard (for obvious reasons). We also have our ‘open hardware warranty,’ which says you can replace pretty much anything (except the motherboard) and not void the warranty.”

The Galaga Pro utilizes seventh-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and Intel Integrated HD 620 GPUs. RAM is upgradeable to 32GB RAM. The display is a 13-inch HiDPI panel, and the machine also offers up a backlit keyboard. Other specifications aren’t yet available, but interested parties can sign up here to stay up to date on the details.

The Galaga Pro’s design was heavily influenced by a single large customer, and generally speaking, the company has been listening to users in making the decision to offer the new machine. As System76 Community Manager Ryan Sipes puts it, “Our customers have been asking for this machine for a while, and we’ve wanted to do it. So here it is.”

The Galaga Pro will ship in April Pre-orders will be available soon.