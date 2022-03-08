  1. Computing

How to delete a file from Google Drive

Dua Rashid
By

From the get-go, Google Drive gives all of its users 15GB of storage space on their cloud, but it might not take you long to take up all the available space. Nothing to worry about, though, because this guide will teach you how to delete files from Google Drive to free up space.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Desktop PC, laptop, tablet, or phone with Google Drive

Previously you could delete photos from your drive directly from Google Photos. But ever since Google stopped syncing Google Drive and Google Photos, you have to do it manually from your Drive.

Step 1: To get started, go to drive.google.com from your browser and sign in.

Step 2: Once you log in, you will see your Drive’s home page with the Storage menu on the bottom of the sidebar on the left. Google, fortunately, has made it easy to manage your storage. It will show you how much storage space you have left in your drive. Click on the Storage option.

Click on the Storage menu at the bottom of the panel on the right.

Step 3: You should now be looking at a list of files sorted according to size with the largest file at the top. Click on a file you wish to delete by simply clicking on it. You can select multiple files by holding down the Ctrl/Command key on your keyboard and clicking on the files you want to remove.

Step 4: Once you have all the files you wish to remove selected, click on the trash can icon in the toolbar at the top. Google will instantly remove the files and send them to your Trash folder.

Select the files you wish to delete and click on the trash icon in the toolbar at the top.

Step 5: You will see that your files are gone but you haven’t freed up any space. That’s because Google keeps those files in the trash folder for 30 days before permanently deleting them. If you want to permanently delete those files, you will have to do it manually. To do this, go to the Bin or Trash section (depending on your region) in the left sidebar.

Go to the Trash folder from the toolbar on the left.

Step 6: Here, you will see a list of files you have deleted within the last 30 days. Select the files you want to remove permanently.

Step 7: Once you have your files selected, simply click on the bin icon that says Delete forever in the toolbar at the top. You may also right-click on the selected files and select Delete forever.

Step 8: If you want to speed things up and delete everything all at once, simply click on Empty trash in the top toolbar. This action will delete everything in your bin and free up some storage space.

Click om Empty trash to delete everything in the Trash folder.

It’s easy to find yourself in a pickle with storage space issues on your Google Drive. Deleting files manually can save you some space and you won’t need to buy extra storage.

Want to learn more? Here are a few extra tips on how to use Google Drive.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy TV deals for March 2022

Vizio V Series

Best Bose 700 deals for March 2022

Man wearing Bose 700 Noise-cancelling headphones.

How to convert a PowerPoint to Google Slides

Windows 10 Creators Update

How to unlock a keyboard that’s locked

Fingers on WASD on a gaming keyboard.

How to multiply in Excel

Stock photo of woman using laptop at desk

How to wrap text in Microsoft Excel

Stock photo of man using laptop

Apex Legends Mobile gets limited release in 10 countries

Bloodhound stands with their crow Artur in Apex Legends.

AMD’s RDNA 2 GPU refresh may be just around the corner

An AMD Radeon RX 6000-Series graphics card in front of a black and red background.

Illuminate your home and party with Vont’s Smart LED Strip Lights

Vont Smart LED Light Strip installed in home.

Best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals for March 2022

Man in cafe working on a laptop wearing Sony WH1000-XM4 wireless over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones.

Best Bluetooth speaker deals for March 2022

JBL Flip 4 in hand

iPhone 13 will turn green at today’s Apple event, claims rumor

iPhone 11 Pro

The best Chromecast deals for March 2022

Google Chromecast Ultra