Microsoft’s latest Insider update brings sweeping changes to Edge browser

There are a ton of new features in this New Year’s Insider update from Microsoft, which is Build 15002, so let’s dig right in.

What’s new in the latest Fast Ring build

First up, Microsoft Edge is getting some new functionality that should improve your browsing experience, make it easier to buy stuff, and maybe even convince you to dump Chrome for Edge. Maybe.

In the latest Fast Ring update, Microsoft Edge will feature a tab preview bar, a button you can press that will automatically expand your browser tabs into small thumbnail windows. That should make it easier to manage your multi-tab workflow, or just quickly switch between YouTube and Google Docs when your boss walks by.

Edge takes things a step further, by letting you set aside tabs you don’t need now, but might need later. With a feature based on user feedback, Microsoft added two new buttons that let you set aside tabs for later, without going to the trouble of bookmarking them.

This way you can save recipes, shopping items, or just cat pictures that you might want to look at but don’t really need to save forever in your bookmarks manager. With the latest update to Edge, you can just tuck them away for now, and pick up where you left off a little later.

In addition to these big usability updates, Microsoft has snuck in a few smaller convenient improvements to its flagship browser, like the ability to launch a private browser window right from the icon in your quick launch. Just dig Edge out of your start menu and put it in your quick launch for the first time since you installed Windows, right-click on it, and it’ll give you the option to launch an InPrivate window.

Additionally, Edge features some behind-the-scenes improvements like the new UWP architecture for Microsoft’s new multi-process model. Essentially this new architecture makes Edge a lot more stable, responsive, and makes the browser UI more capable of dealing with troublesome — frozen or hung — tabs.

Which is where Edge’s other big new change comes into play — from now on, flash content will be disabled by default until you specifically choose to play it. Flash click-to-run will improve overall stability and security, by preventing websites from running Flash content without your explicit approval.

Edge wasn’t the sole focus of this Windows Insider build, however. The Windows UI received some much-needed updates today — like the ability to create and manage folders on your start menu.

These are just the highlights. Build 15002 is probably the biggest single update since the Anniversary Update went live, so there are a lot of small extras, as well as significant improvements to Windows Share, high-DPI support for desktop apps, and icon placement and scaling.

Really, there’s a lot in this recent update, so you should definitely read the official Windows Blog for every detail.