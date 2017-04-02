Awesome tech you can’t buy yet: automatic guitar tuners and 3D metal printers

At any given moment, there are approximately a zillion crowdfunding campaigns on the web. Take a stroll through Kickstarter or Indiegogo and you’ll find no shortage of weird, useless, and downright stupid projects out there — alongside some real gems. In this column, we cut through all the worthless wearables and Oculus Rift ripoffs to round up the week’s most unusual, ambitious, and exciting projects. But don’t grab your wallet just yet. Keep in mind that any crowdfunded project can fail — even the most well-intentioned. Do your homework before cutting a check for the gadget of your dreams.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is little in in this world more unbearable than listening to somebody play an improperly tuned guitar. It’s 10 times worse than fingernails on a chalkboard, and makes anyone within hearing distance want to cut out their eardrums with a hot grapefruit spoon.

So if you play guitar and you’re not good at tuning it, please do everyone a favor and snag yourself a digital tuner. Really, any old tuner will do the trick, but if you want the Cadillac of tuners, get yourself a Roadie 2.

This the new-and-improved version of the original roadie, which hit Kickstarter back in 2013. What makes it so special? Well, not only can it listen to and automatically adjust the tension of your strings, but it can also give you feedback on the health of your strings and recommend restringing as soon as the tone quality deteriorates.

On top of that, it’s universal and will work with a wide variety of different stringed instruments, regardless of how they’re tuned. And best of all? It’s designed to be a standalone device, so you don’t have to pair it with your smartphone in order to use it — just turn it on and start plucking.

Read more here