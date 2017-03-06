Oreo just flew 5 ‘cookie drones’ over NY City in a wacky milk dunk stunt

Why it matters to you Companies are discovering a myriad of uses for drones, but this has to be the most absurd yet.

Remotely operated multi-rotor flying machines, or “drones” for short, are coming to the attention of not just indie filmmakers who’ve realized how much cheaper they are compared to hiring a helicopter for the day, but also power companies for inspection operations, farmers for crop monitoring, and real estate workers for property photography.

They’re great for Oreo milk dunks, too.

In case it somehow slipped you by, March 6 was National Oreo Cookie Day. To celebrate this wondrous occasion – which also happened to mark the 105th anniversary of “milk’s favorite cookie” – the global biscuit brand created five flying Oreo drones and flew them over New York City’s East River.

Oreo

What in the name of chocolate sandwich edibles is an “Oreo drone,” you may well be asking. Well, in this case, it’s a quadcopter dressed up to look like a giant Oreo cookie and … err, that’s it.

As the video above shows, once the five cookies were airborne, they were flown to a great height over hundreds — possibly thousands — of mugs of milk placed on a floating barge. Each one then dropped an Oreo cookie, aiming, like we all do from time to time, for the perfect dunk.

The video reminds viewers that the entire exercise was a “professional stunt,” and should not be attempted by cookie-scoffing amateurs. “Dunk responsibly,” it urges.

And if you’ve been having dunking issues lately, then here’s a guide explaining in great detail how to do it with an Oreo.