The creator of Hovertrax is back with a new Kickstarter rideable

Why it matters to you Small enough to fit in a carry-on, the Solowheel Iota promises to be the smallest, greenest, and most convenient rideable on the market.

Nothing quite says “enlightened techie” like a cutting-edge mode of two-wheeled transportation that lets you smugly zip past gridlocked traffic jams in the blink of an eye!

Having previously created the “rideables” known as the Solowheel and Hovertrax, inventor Shane Chen is back with his latest Kickstarter creation: The Solowheel Iota — and it looks like a winner.

“The Solowheel Iota is the next logical extension of the genius of Shane Chen’s original Solowheel self-balancing unicycle people mover,” Claude Rorabaugh, Inventist’s chief product evangelist, told Digital Trends. “It is smaller and lighter than its predecessors, but has many of the attribute that made the original Solowheel a global success. Ideally this can be toted within carry-on airline baggage and can travel with you anywhere in the world. From going to school, moving across the airport terminal, or as a people mover in a warehouse or large factory, the Iota fits well anywhere.”

With 8-inch wheels and a weight of only 8 pounds, the Solowheel Iota promises to be the smallest, greenest, and most convenient vehicle of its kind. It boasts a range of eight miles on a single charge of its 100 watt-hour lithium ion battery, along with a plethora of smart features such as Bluetooth capabilities, smartphone and watch apps, and a useful carry handle.

At present, the team says that it has developed a working prototype and is now in the final stages of testing and fine-tuning.

If you’re interested in being among the first people to get your hands on a Solowheel Iota you can currently place a pre-order on Kickstarter. Basic units start at $395, with other price points available. Shipping for most units is set for September, although an alternate Iota Scorpion model will be making its way to lucky buyers as early as next month.

You’ll never be late for work again!