If you define day cruising as equal parts sun and speed, choose Wallytender X

Why it matters to you When you want to take a half dozen sun and speed-loving friends for a picnic, hop aboard the Wallytender X.

You can imagine there are days superyacht owners would rather just drive one of their yacht’s tenders around for fun. If buzzing around the bay, port, lake, or the ocean on a day cruiser sounds like fun as long as it’s fast enough, check out the Wallytender X.

The outboard version of Wally’s Wallytender line, the “X,” is built for people whose preference is always “faster.” At 13.7 meters in overall length (about 45 feet) with a 4-meter beam (just over 13 feet) at the widest point and a high-riding 2-foot-7.5-inch draft with the outboard engines down, there aren’t too many places the Wallytender X can’t go.

Regardless of where you pilot the Wallytender X, you can get there fast, especially with its most powerful engine configuration. The high-end setup encompasses three Mercury 400 Verado RCD2 outboard racing engines. Those 6-cylinder engines produce a combined 1,200 horsepower and can propel the Wallytender X to about 69 miles per hour. The least powerful engine option uses two Mercury 350 Verados, which top out at a still respectable 46 miles per hour.

The Wallytender X’s fuel tanks hold 396 gallons of fuel. Range at its 35 mph cruising speed is approximately 414 miles. This day cruiser doesn’t exactly sip fuel, using almost a gallon of fuel for every mile, and that’s at cruising speed. You can figure fuel consumption will be a lot greater at higher speeds.

Buyers can customize Wallytender X interiors, but however it’s set up, the boat’s freshwater tanks hold 240 liters, about 63 gallons. As you can see from the photos, common configurations entail loads of topside sunning cushions.

The Wallytender X is certified as a European Union CE Category B recreational craft, which refers to design standards for vessels from 8 to 79 feet long seaworthy for operating offshore with winds to 40 knots and significant seas to 13 feet. The standards are the expectations for construction strength, stability, freeboard, reserve buoyancy, resistance to down flooding, deck drainage, and other criteria.