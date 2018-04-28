The biggest, baddest, most extravagant superyachts ever conceived

Opinions differ on what separates yacht from a superyacht. Some say 24 meters (about 80 feet) is the minimum length, while others stand strong at 30 meters (about 100 feet). As we take a look at superyachts, we’ll start with the higher cut-off, as there’s no shortage of interesting and, in some cases, outrageous superyachts out there. The vessels below are placed in order by overall length according to their designers. Some are currently for sale, starting at about $30 million, and there’s one for rent (you may not believe the weekly rental rate). Some of the superyachts below have been produced, while others are recent concepts, still waiting for buyers with hefty checkbooks to commission the build. Enjoy!

Spectre: 30.33 meters / 100 feet The smallest superyacht in our roundup is also the fastest. The AB100 Spectre from Fila Group’s AB Yachts tops out at 62 mph and can cruise at 52 mph with three 1900-hp diesel engines, each paired with a waterjet thruster. The living space can be augmented by the stern garage area, which converts into a beach house. PlanetSolar: 31 meters / 101 feet The Tûranor PlanetSolar holds the title of the world’s largest solar yacht. The vessel is covered with 500 square meters of solar panels, its sole source of power. PlanetSolar launched in 2010 and set out to be the first solar-powered yacht to circumnavigate the globe, a leap forward for the promotion alternative energy. The journey set five Guiness World Records and spanned 19 months with a crew of five. SolarPlanet’s aerodynamic catamaran design has a top speed of 14 knots. Majesty 155: 47 meters / 154 feet Not just a boat with a pretty bow, the Majesty 155 is also a CEDIA Awards-winner for the best smart home technology installation and integration on a yacht. The ship’s lighting, navigation, and audio-visual system can be controlled via onboard monitors as well as an iPad. Twin 2,011-hp engines allow the Majesty 155 a 4,200 nautical mile range. Time For Us: 52 meters / 171 feet There’s room for 12 guests and 13 crew members on the classic Feadship superyacht, Time For Us. Launched in 1994 and renovated in 2007 and 2008, its extensive dark wood paneling and comfortable furniture are built for comfort, including stabilizer systems that are active underway and at anchor. With a range of 5,700 nautical miles at its 13-knot cruising speed, this yacht can take you wherever you’d like to go — if you have the time.