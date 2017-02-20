Blog post details sexism problems at Uber, CEO says heads will roll

More trouble for Uber

Uber is once again facing sexism allegations following a blog post on Sunday from a female engineer who left the company last December. Susan Fowler detailed several ugly incidents at Uber that included claims about a sexually predatory manager that pursued her beginning on her first day on the job, to an HR department she claims was ineffective and even protected the people she filed numerous complaints against.

According to the BBC, the post did get the attention of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, who called the accusations “abhorrent” and vowed a swift and intensive investigation. Kalanick said in a post of his own that “anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired.” Fowler also claims that when she joined Uber, women made up about 25 percent of the workforce, but by the time she left, only six women remained.

There no place like the home button

More rumors now about the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone, which we expect Samsung to officially unveil late next month. Samsung tracking site Sam Mobile says a render of a phone within the Secure Folder app might show the layout of the S8, and it shows the phone has no physical buttons on the face, along with a large screen bordered by very thin bezels. This would line up with other rumors about the phone, all of which you can mull over here.

Otherwise, it looks like the Secure Folder app, which really isn’t supposed to be working right now, is indeed working right now for Samsung Galaxy S7 phones running Android 7, also known as Nougat. You can download it from the Google Play app store.

Making it look easy

It was a good weekend at SpaceX as the private spaceflight firm had a successful launch and return flight of their Falcon 9 spacecraft, this time at a famous NASA launch pad in Florida.

The CRS-10 mission went off without a hitch Sunday after a technical glitch scrubbed a launch attempt Saturday. The rocket launched from pad 39A, the same pad that was used by NASA to send astronauts to the moon nearly 50 years ago. After falling into disuse, SpaceX refurbished the famous launch area and on Sunday, a Falcon 9 rocket took off, and then landed cleanly nine minutes later. Naturally, there’s lots of video to enjoy, so go here to check it out, it’s good stuff.