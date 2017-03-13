Become a coder with the $15 Complete Web Developer Course ($200 value)

The world of coding can be intimidating if you’re new to the game and don’t know where to start. Today there exists an ocean of programming languages, development tools, and online resources, and all of this information makes it hard to even know where to begin. If you find yourself stuck on taking that crucial first step, then the Complete Web Developer Course can give you a solid jumping-off point by teaching you everything you need to start your coding career in one comprehensive set of online courses – all for just $15 from the DT Shop.

The Complete Web Developer Course includes no less than 236 lessons from instructor Rob Percival, running the gamut of coding applications to give you the complete toolbox needed to become a fully trained programmer. Along with general web development, the course contains tutorials for mastering WordPress, using APIs for sites like Facebook and Google Maps, and learning languages like JavaScript, PHP, and CSS.

The lessons contain 28 hours of material divided into 12 sections, covering virtually everything from fundamental basics like HTML to more specific subjects including Twitter Bootstrap and mobile apps. You will not only learn all of the skills necessary for professional programming and web development, but will be able put your newly found talents to the test by building 14 functional websites as you go.

The Complete Web Developer Course is a comprehensive instructional package that represents a $200 value. Our DT Shop offers it all for only $15, giving you an affordable way to jump head-first into the wide world of programming and website development. If you’re looking to start your own career in coding, or if you just want to take it up as a hobby but don’t know where to begin, this all-in-one course is a great and inexpensive way to start your journey.

