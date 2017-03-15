Need a good 2-in-1 tablet? Gold Samsung Galaxy TabPro S is $300 off at Best Buy

As tablets have grown in popularity, manufacturers like Samsung have bridged the gap between these handy mobile computers and traditional laptops with 2-in-1 designs that feature slim fold-out keyboards. The high-end Samsung Galaxy TabPro S is one such 2-in-1 tablet that launched in 2016, and the premium gold edition is now on sale from Best Buy for $700.

The convertible form factor of the Galaxy TabPro S allows you to easily detach the slim keyboard, which doubles as a screen protector when the tablet is folded up and tucked away in your bag. This 2-in-1 runs on Windows 10, making it a good choice for those who want a full-featured tablet that can integrate with the wider Windows ecosystem. Windows 10 was designed to be an all-in-one desktop and mobile operating system that makes it easy to wirelessly connect, as well as share accounts, files, and more across all of your devices that run Windows.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy TabPro S packs a sixth-generation Intel dual-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM that delivers snappy performance and speedy multitasking. The vibrant 12-inch Super AMOLED display has a resolution of 2,160 x 1,440 for a crisp high-definition picture. Integrated Intel HD Graphics 515 easily handles graphical tasks like streaming online videos, gaming, and editing photos, while a 256GB solid state drive provides plenty of high-speed internal storage for your apps and personal files.

The gold Samsung Galaxy TabPro S launched late last year with a $1,000 price tag, and currently goes for $800-900 at most retailers, but Best Buy is offering this excellent Windows 10 2-in-1 tablet for just $700, giving you a tidy $300 discount off of its retail price. If you want to score even more savings, Best Buy also has open-box gold TabPro S tablets in like-new condition for $595.

Buy it from Best Buy for $700