10 airports with restaurants you’ll actually want to eat at (we’re serious!)

Gastronomical paradises, airports are not. You’ll rarely hear anyone raving about airport grub, which is more quick sustenance than actual culinary enjoyment.

But airports are trying to change that. Many are embarking on major renovations, and making restaurants a central part of those plans. United tapped OTG to redo food options at its hubs in Newark, New Jersey, and Houston, Texas — adding iPads for ordering and payment.

We, of course, are not restaurant critics. So, we’ve asked Yelp to comb through its crowd-sourced reviews to help determine which are the most popular places to eat at the nation’s 10 busiest airports – whether you have some time to kill, or you’re looking to grab something tasty to-go.

The methodology, according to Yelp: “These are among the best places to eat in America’s 20 busiest airports, as defined by the FAA’s 2015 stats. ‘Best’ is determined using an algorithm that looks at both the number of reviews and overall star rating. All of these businesses are in our Food and/or Restaurants category, are located inside of an airport, and have at least three stars.”

The airports listed are ranked by how busy they are, based on passenger traffic. Chances are, you’ll most likely fly into one or more of these airports.