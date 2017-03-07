If you’re looking forward to Dawn of War III, the PC requirements are finally here

Why it matters to you You'll need these minimum or recommended PC specs if you want to play Dawn of War III.

If you’re a Warhammer 40,000 fan, then you’re likely waiting impatiently for the next installment, Dawn of War III. The expansion promises to bring new action and a host of extra bonuses and unlockables to the popular franchise six long years after the last expansion, Dawn of War II, was released.

Dawn of War III is set to hit the market on April 27, meaning that there’s now less than two months to go before you can load up the title and start playing. That also means your window for making sure your PC can play the game at acceptable framerates is closing. Luckily, we now have a list of requirements to start planning around, as Tom’s Hardware reports.

At the very least, you’ll need your PC to be equipped with an Intel Core i3 at 3.0GHz, or the AMD equivalent. An Nvidia Geforce GTX 360 or AMD Radeon HD 6950 is the bare minimum in terms of graphics processing power, and you’ll also want at least 4GB of RAM. The 64-bit version of Windows 10 and DirectX 11 round out the basic requirements.

If you want to play the game well, however, then you’ll want to be running with an Intel Core i5 3.GHz or higher, or with the equivalent AMD CPU. An Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon HD 7970 will provide a much better experience, with more detailed graphics and higher framerates, as will 8GB of RAM. The OS and DirectX requirements remain the same.

You’ll be able to pick up Dawn of War III at the Dawn of War store or via Steam. Again, it’s coming on April 27, leaving you just a little time to either upgrade your system or pick up a new one if your current machine doesn’t meet the minimum or recommended specifications.