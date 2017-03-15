Capcom’s ‘Disney Afternoon Collection’ bundles 8-bit NES classics in HD

Why it matters to you Capcom's remastered version of DuckTales was only the beginning and now fans of Chip 'n Dale's Rescue Rangers and Darkwing Duck can share in the fun.

Publisher Capcom will bundle six of its most beloved 8-bit classics in The Disney Afternoon Collection, an upcoming retro compilation for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Targeting fans of Disney’s TV shows aired throughout the late ’80s and early ’90s, the package includes digital copies of DuckTales, DuckTales 2, Chip ‘n Dale’s Rescue Rangers, Rescue Rangers 2, Darkwing Duck, and TaleSpin.

More: The 50 best NES games of all time

Capcom’s Nintendo Entertainment System releases remained legendary in the decades after their initial release and fans hold the publisher’s Disney games in especially high regard. Capcom’s NES version of DuckTales previously saw a remastered port for modern consoles and PCs, and The Disney Afternoon Collection will deliver an even bigger burst of nostalgia when it premieres in April.

The compilation includes emulated versions of six classic Capcom games for the NES, all presented in their original format while giving players access to a variety of presentation options. The compilation also offers a rewind feature, allowing players to undo their mistakes on the fly while keeping their progress intact.

Expert players, on the other hand, can try their luck at the new Boss Rush mode, which assembles each game’s boss enemies for a series of back-to-back encounters. The package also delivers a new Time Attack mode, which features on-screen timers and a speed-focused setup that is perfectly suited for speedrunners.

More: Mega Man Legacy Collection will include classic screen flicker, tube TV filters

The Disney Afternoon Collection is developed by Digital Eclipse, creators of 2016’s Mega Man Legacy Collection. Like with the studio’s previous retro compilation, The Disney Afternoon Collection will feature bonus concept art, sketches, and music, along with “tons of awesome material from when the original games were still being made back in the 80s and 90s.”

The Disney Afternoon Collection launches digitally on April 18 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms via Steam for $20.