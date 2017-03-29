International 2017 esports event to run from August 7-12 in Seattle

Why it matters to you The International is one of the biggest events in all of esports, and this year's event should continue its tradition of top-tier competition and record-breaking prize pools.

Valve has confirmed that the 2017 edition of its Dota 2 tournament The International will take place between August 7 and August 12. The event will once again take place at KeyArena in Seattle, Washington, which has been the setting for the tournament since its fourth iteration was held there in 2014.

Over the past seven years, The International has become a major highlight of the esports calendar, and a must-see event for Dota 2 players. As well as the thousands of fans spectating from the arena, more than five million people watched the online broadcast of last year’s final match, according to data from Track Dota.

An audience of that size translates to huge cash prizes for the best teams in contention. Valve traditionally gives fans the opportunity to purchase a digital compendium packed with features and rewards during the tournament, with the money raised being added to the event’s prize pool.

Last year, this promotion contributed to the largest prize pool in esports history, which totaled more than $20 million once all was said and done. This figure broke the previous record, which was set by the prior year’s tournament — it remains to be seen whether The International 2017 can raise the bar once again.

Tickets for The International 2017 will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10 a.m. PT on April 4, according to Valve’s ticketing FAQ. The tournament’s organizers expect plenty of interest, so prospective attendees are encouraged to log in before tickets go on sale.

Fans can choose between two different ticket tiers. A midweek ticket will grant access to KeyArena for the first four days of the event, while a finals ticket will allow attendees to take in the final two days of the tournament. Midweek tickets will cost $100, while finals tickets are priced at $200.