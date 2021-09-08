  1. Gaming

Esports will be medaled events at the Asian Games 2022

By

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced that eight video games will be included as medaled events for the Asian Games 2022. The games will be Street Fighter V, Hearthstone, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile Asian Games Version, Dota 2, League of Legends, Arena of Valor Asian Games Version, EA Sports FIFA, and Dream Three Kingdom 2.

The Asian Games is a continental multisport event that is held every four years where athletes from Asia compete against each other in various sports for medals. It is very similar to the Olympics, however, it focuses solely on Asia. Video games have been part of the Asian Games in the past, but mainly were only demonstration events, so the medals won during these events were not counted toward countries’ medal total.

The Asian Electronic Sports Federation, or the AESF, will be the technical delegate of this new branch of the Asian Games. It will handle the operation and the management of the esports competition.

This will be the second time the International Olympic Committee will recognize esports as a medaled event. The Asian Games 2018 was the first time video games were entered as medaled events. The games for that event were Dota 2, Starcraft II, Mobile Legends: Bang BangHearthstone, Arena of Valor, and Tekken 7.

The Asian Games 2022 will be held in Hangzhou, China, and will start this month.

Editors' Recommendations

Massive Sony 4K TVs are incredibly cheap right now

4K TV from Sony with scenic landscape on the display.

Razer Blade 14 vs. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

razer blade 14 review 07

The best cheap touchscreen laptop deals and sales for September 2021

HP Spectre

Best cheap projector deals for September 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best cheap AirPods deals for September 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap 4K TV deals for September 2021

Vizio OLED TV

Did the iPhone 14 really leak out before the iPhone 13 launch?

Renders purportedly showing off the upcoming iPhone 14.

Dell now offers an insane 8TB of SSD storage on its XPS 15 and 17

Dell XPS 15 OLED laptop sitting on a small table.

Marvel’s Avengers will finally add Spider-Man and its first raid

Avengers standing together

Best cheap Dell laptop deals and sales for September 2021

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Best cheap desktop computer deals for September 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

These 55-inch 4K TV deals at Best Buy will save you tons

TCL 55-Inch Roku TV on White Background

Chivalry 2: Tips and tricks for Arena Mode

Six players square off in the Arena, Chivalry 2's all-new game mode.