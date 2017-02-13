Gaming for a great cause: The Humble Freedom Bundle is an incredible bargain

Why it matters to you For as little as $30, the Humble Freedom Bundle could satisfy your gaming needs for years while supporting a great cause in the process.

Since 2010, Humble Bundle has partnered with developers to sell user-friendly bundles of critically acclaimed games. The distribution platform extends beyond the games sphere, though, as each bundle can be bought to benefit charitable foundations. Normally, the minimum bundle price is just a dollar, but the system is pay-as-you-please. Users are encouraged to set a fair price, and then choose how to allocate the cost between the developers, charity, and Humble Bundle. The latest bundle, the Humble Freedom Bundle, is one of the best offerings yet and works a bit differently.

The Humble Freedom Bundle includes 39 games, from indie darlings to promising early access titles. Every game in the bundle can be unlocked on Steam, and some of the titles are digital rights management-free. Here is the full list:

The Witness

Stardew Valley

Subnautica (Early Access)

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Overgrowth (Early Access)

Nuclear Throne

Octodad: Dadliest Catch

Invisible, Inc.

Super Meat Boy

World of Goo

Mushroom 11

No Time to Explain Remastered

The Stanley Parable

Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP

Super Hexagon

VVVVVV

Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition

The Swapper

Thirty Flights of Loving

Spirits

Human Resource Machine

ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS

2064: Read Only Memories

A Virus Named TOM

7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat

Mini Metro

Retro Game Crunch

Tower of Guns

Waking Mars

Song of the Deep

Monster Loves You!

AI War: Fleet Command

Sproggiwood

Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore a Fedora

Secrets of Raetikon

Girls Like Robots

Ellipsis Streamling (Early Access)

Ninja Pizza Girl

Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball

The bundle also includes an assortment of ebooks, audiobooks, comics, and graphic novels.

The minimum payment is $30, but since each game averages out to less than a dollar and the retail price would be $600, it’s an incredible bargain. Most importantly, all proceeds go to the American Civil Liberties Union, International Rescue Committee, and MSF International. Humble Bundle will match all donations to these organizations up to $300,000. As of publication, that mark was already hit with roughly 10,000 bundles purchased.