Gaming for a great cause: The Humble Freedom Bundle is an incredible bargain

For as little as $30, the Humble Freedom Bundle could satisfy your gaming needs for years while supporting a great cause in the process.
Since 2010, Humble Bundle has partnered with developers to sell user-friendly bundles of critically acclaimed games. The distribution platform extends beyond the games sphere, though, as each bundle can be bought to benefit charitable foundations. Normally, the minimum bundle price is just a dollar, but the system is pay-as-you-please. Users are encouraged to set a fair price, and then choose how to allocate the cost between the developers, charity, and Humble Bundle. The latest bundle, the Humble Freedom Bundle, is one of the best offerings yet and works a bit differently.
The Humble Freedom Bundle includes 39 games, from indie darlings to promising early access titles. Every game in the bundle can be unlocked on Steam, and some of the titles are digital rights management-free. Here is the full list:
- The Witness
- Stardew Valley
- Subnautica (Early Access)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Overgrowth (Early Access)
- Nuclear Throne
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Invisible, Inc.
- Super Meat Boy
- World of Goo
- Mushroom 11
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- The Stanley Parable
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition
- The Swapper
- Thirty Flights of Loving
- Spirits
- Human Resource Machine
- ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- A Virus Named TOM
- 7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat
- Mini Metro
- Retro Game Crunch
- Tower of Guns
- Waking Mars
- Song of the Deep
- Monster Loves You!
- AI War: Fleet Command
- Sproggiwood
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore a Fedora
- Secrets of Raetikon
- Girls Like Robots
- Ellipsis Streamling (Early Access)
- Ninja Pizza Girl
- Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball
The bundle also includes an assortment of ebooks, audiobooks, comics, and graphic novels.
The minimum payment is $30, but since each game averages out to less than a dollar and the retail price would be $600, it’s an incredible bargain. Most importantly, all proceeds go to the American Civil Liberties Union, International Rescue Committee, and MSF International. Humble Bundle will match all donations to these organizations up to $300,000. As of publication, that mark was already hit with roughly 10,000 bundles purchased.
United, we stand. Together with devs & authors, we support the @ACLU, @theIRC & @MSF with the Humble #FreedomBundle. https://t.co/NYAlU5H18N pic.twitter.com/12ocEbKiiS
— Humble Bundle (@humble) February 13, 2017