No longer a PS4 exclusive, ‘Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom’ is coming to PC

Why it matters to you Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch was one of the most celebrated role-playing games on PS3 and now the sequel will have a wider audience.

Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is coming to PC, according to a wide-ranging GameSpot interview with Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino. Previously, the game was only known to be in development for PlayStation 4.

The much-anticipated follow-up still does not have a firm release date, but Hino confirmed that Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is coming to both platforms this year. Unlike Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, it will see simultaneous worldwide release. This is noteworthy, considering the timeline of the original’s translation.

Upon localizing Wrath of the White Witch in early 2013, Level-5 was surprised by its warm reception in the west. The franchise had already been successful in Japan, dating back to the 2010 release of Ni no Kuni: Dominion of the Dark Djinn for Nintendo DS. That game was enhanced into Wrath of the White Witch in Japan for PlayStation 3 in late 2011, but the English translation proved to be a challenge.

From the interview, it appears that the simultaneous worldwide and multi-platform release has influenced its design. “As a fan of Western RPGs, I think our games need to be offering a similarly great experience, utilizing things like an open world and a stress-free battle system. It should feel familiar for all gamers,” Hino said.

The original also featured a highly praised collaboration between Level-5 and Studio Ghibli, but that will not be the case for Revenant Kingdom, at least not in an official capacity. Level-5 has retained the Ghibli style, so visually and musically, the game will be familiar to series veterans. Revenant Kingdom features a new cast of characters but looks to keep the same melancholy humor and charm that made the first game such a poignant experience for many players.