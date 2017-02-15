At long last, ‘Pokémon Go’ adds monsters from ‘Gold’ and ‘Silver’

Why it matters to you Lapsed Pokémon trainers now finally have a reason to go back to Pokémon Go

Tired of catching 37 Weedles whenever you go outside to play Pokémon Go? Thanks to the game’s next content update, fans will have an additional 80 monsters to catch from the Gold and Silver games, and it just might be what developer Niantic needs to draw former players back into its world.

“Starting later this week, you’ll have the opportunity to catch more than 80 Pokémon originals discovered in the Johto region in the Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver games,” said Niantic in the announcement.

This, coupled with the “baby” second-generation Pokémon added to the game late last year, mean that nearly every new monster introduced in Gold and Silver will soon be available in Pokémon Go. The update also adds “gender-specific variations” to give more diversity to the Pokémon we’ve already seen, and the Kanto-region monster that previously couldn’t evolve will now be able to do so thanks to additional items available at PokéStops.

More: Pokémon Go sprints to $1 billion milestone ahead of generation 2 update

The update also includes a few changes to the game’s interface — berries and Poké Balls will now be easier to select — and wild creatures will now “react in new ways as you’re trying to catch them.” If you’re getting bored with the look of your trainer, you can also trick them out with a selection of new cosmetic items.

But for all the new content this update includes, what’s just as important is what it doesn’t include. Though mentioned as a potential feature by Niantic back in September, trainers still can’t trade Pokémon with each other, unlike every “main” game in the series. Battles are also still limited to gyms, and fans have been pleading since the game’s launch for one-versus-one matches to be implemented.

Are the new Pokémon enough to get you back into Pokémon Go? Let us know in the comments!