Trailer for ‘Project CARS 2’ features some of the rarest, most expensive cars

It’s time to dust off your racing wheel because Project CARS 2 is coming. The trailer just leaked and it’s looking gorgeous.

While the trailer wasn’t particularly heavy on details, it did show off some interesting bits of automotive grandeur. Immediately, the trailer opens up to bits of carbon fiber and a shot of the highly sought after Ford GT. Then the trailer graces us with the McLaren P1 GTR — only 45 were ever made. Considering it costs around $2 million, Project CARS 2 might be the only way to experience this absurdity of that car. The trailer also shows off the Lamborghini GT3 Huracan and some rally racers. But the trailer gives particular attention to the weather. It seems that Slightly Mad Studios has been hard at work at making weather changes more dynamic, with rain pooling up in every little crevice.

The reason the word cars is stylized as CARS is because it’s an acronym. It stands for Community Assisted Racing Simulator. Unlike most high-budget video games, Project CARS was funded by the community, and Project CARS 2 will continue the same model. Using the World of Mass Development platform, people can invest in the game. Investors can then see a return via profits from the first few years the game is out on the market. It’s a unique way to go about getting a game of this magnitude funded.

The original Project CARS was notable for its stellar graphical presentation, sound design, and overall sim-racing experience. While some enthusiasts might argue that it doesn’t have the best sim mechanics on the market, no one could deny that, as an overall package, it was stellar. Project CARS also boasts that The Stig, from the incredibly popular BBC television series Top Gear, is an adviser on the game’s development.

Not a ton is known about Project CARS 2, but here is hoping it comes sooner rather than later.