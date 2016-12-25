These are the best games we saw at PlayStation Experience 2016

Sony’s annual PlayStation Experience expo is getting impressive — this year, the consumer convention that showcases upcoming PlayStation games was packed full with stuff to see and play. The big takeaway from Sony’s showcase of games on its platform is that there are a lot of them, and that 2017 is going to be exciting for video game fans.

Among the many, many indie offerings, PlayStation VR titles, and newly announced games at PSX 2016 were hidden gems and well-known standouts, games that were totally worth the price of entry (and waiting in line to play them). These five games stood out.

Resident Evil VII

At E3 2016, Capcom released “The Beginning Hour,” a first-person demo of Resident Evil VII that also functions as a bit of a prequel to the upcoming game’s story. It’s scary, plodding, and delightful in the vein of the original Resident Evil, full of weird objects that help you solve weirder puzzles, and trapping you in a scary place where survival is the only real mandate. After Resident Evil 6’s series greatest hits approach, and Resident Evil 5’s distinct action focus, a return to this slower, spookier, more oppressive gameplay is welcome.

At PSX, Capcom showed off an expanded version of “The Beginning Hour.” Its final, updated form added a hands-on encounter with one of the game’s monsters, a sampling of combat, and a deeper look at what Resident Evil VII might include. This new “found footage” take on Resident Evil horror seems to be working, and we can’t wait to see how the game proper shapes up.