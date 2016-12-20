Valve details the games in contention for its 12 inaugural Steam Awards

Valve has announced the nominees for the Steam Awards, which are set to be decided via a fan vote later this month. The Steam Selection Committee submitted some 15 million nominations to determine which titles will be eligible to receive an award in one of 12 weird and wonderful categories.

The Steam Awards differ from most video game award ceremonies because there are no restrictions on which games can be nominated (other than their availability on the Steam storefront). This means that games from years ago can be in contention alongside relatively new releases.

This is particularly evident in the field for the “Test of Time” award, which honors releases that are just as compelling today as they were when they first launched. The contenders are Age of Empires II HD, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Sid Meier’s Civilization V, Team Fortress 2, and Terraria.

Even the categories themselves are quite different to the standard crop, eschewing staples like “Best Game” and “Best Developer” for more unusual and inventive brackets. The “I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award” award, the “Game Within a Game Award” award, and the “Best Use of a Farm Animal” award are all particularly interesting categories.

Steam Selection Committee members also contributed four write-in categories; the “Boom Boom” award, the “Love/Hate Relationship” award, the “Sit Back and Relax” award, and the “Better with Friends” award. Details on all 12 awards set to be handed out are available in the blog post detailing the festivities.

Steam users will be able to vote on each category daily between December 22 and December 30, with winners being announced on December 31. If you’re asking yourself why Valve is bothering to hand out awards, those dates should offer up an explanation; the entire thing will play out alongside this year’s Steam Winter Sale, and most of the games that are nominated will likely receive deep discounts as part of the promotion.