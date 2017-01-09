The new G-Vert fitness tracker measures workout intensity to keep you pumping

Known for its wearable athletic technology, Vert is upping the ante in the wearable fitness category with the new G-Vert, a fitness tracker that can measure the intensity of a workout as it is happening. It is the world’s first multi-appendage monitor to measure not only how long, but how hard you are exercising, and it does so in real time.

G-Vert provides near full-body monitoring using a module that is worn around the waist and that follows the dynamics and the g-force of the athlete’s every movement. The onboard sensors can measure the kinetic energy of the activity, the power being exerted, the jump height, and the street percentage of the workout.

All these parameters can be analyzed in real time using the companion app, allowing athletes to customize their workouts to ensure they are exercising to their maximum potential. “You can see how hard you worked, the stress you put on your body, how efficient or how intense; something step counters can’t provide,” said Vert founder and president Martin Matak in a statement.

More: P.E. is about to get more fun for kids with Heart Zones fitness trackers

Besides its utility as a training tool to maximize performance, the G-Vert also can be used for injury prevention. The module can detect asymmetry in a wearer’s motion, allowing the wearer to figure out when they are off balance. Armed with this knowledge, athletes can modify their stance or change how they are exercising before an injury occurs.

G-Vert is a groundbreaking addition to the Vert lineup that brings new capabilities to the platform while retaining the most attractive features of the company’s other trackers. Coaches who adopt the G-Vert for their teams will appreciate the team-based statistics that allow leaders to monitor the performance of each athlete who is wearing the G-Vert tracker.

Fans of the athletes will enjoy the live broadcast feature of the G-Vert, which sends a data feed directly to individual mobile devices or even a jumbotron display inside an arena for everyone to see.

The G-Vert is available now for pre-order with a very reasonable price tag of $149.