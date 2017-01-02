LG is ready to make the future more colorful with its Super UHD TVs at CES 2017

If you want the best possible picture from an LG TV, you’re going to want to look at its OLED models, but they’re fairly expensive and not everyone wants to spend that kind of money on a TV — even a really good one. LG is aware of this, and is constantly working to improve its LCD models. The latest result of the company’s efforts to that end is the SJ9500 Super UHD TV, which LG says provides its best 4K LCD picture quality ever.

To achieve this, LG uses a quantum dot film developed by the company’s display division that it calls Nano Cell, which allows for more accurate colors, deeper blacks, and a wider viewing angle. While conventional LCD displays can lose nearly 60 percent of their color and contrast when viewed from off to the side, LG says the SJ9500 maintains 95 percent at the same angles, meaning you don’t have to fight over the best seat in the house, at least not for picture-related reasons.

As expected in a premium TV these days, the SJ9500 supports high dynamic range (HDR), with both the HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats supported. The TV features Active HDR, which LG says analyzes and optimizes HDR10 content on a scene-by-scene basis, making for an even better HDR experience. The new models also include support for Advanced HDR, developed by Technicolor, as well as a feature LG calls HDR Effect. This feature has the further ability to process standard dynamic range content in order to simulate HDR, making for a more colorful picture, even with older content.

The SJ9500 doesn’t use a front cover, which helps keep the thickness of the bezel down, making for a nearly edge-to-edge look. As LG’s premium UHD LCD TV, it uses a metal design and uniquely shaped stand that allow it to maintain an impressive look without dominating your living room — at least not until it’s turned on.

Alongside the SJ9500, the company is also introducing two other series, the SJ8500 and SJ8000. These offer the same type of display technology and features, though they aren’t quite as thin and lights as the SJ9500, which is just 6.9 mm thick at its thinnest point.

As of yet, there is no word on the pricing for these TVs or when we might see them released. As for how the SJ9500 performs, LG is showing the TV at CES in Las Vegas, so you can be sure that we’ll check it out and report back with our impressions.