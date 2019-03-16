Digital Trends
Home Theater

2019 LG OLED TVs with A.I. ThinQ prices, release schedules revealed

Aaron Mamiit
By

LG made a splash at CES 2019 with its new lineup of OLED TVs, and it has now revealed the prices and release schedules for the first batch.

The 2019 LG OLED TVs are powered by the Alpha 9 Gen 2 processor, which is the manufacturer’s best processor yet. The processor uses artificial intelligence and deep learning technology, alongside an expanding database of visual information, to optimize images by recognizing the quality of the source and implementing the appropriate algorithm to provide the best possible quality for the picture.

The new OLED TVs will support Apple AirPlay 2, to stream video and audio content with iOS devices, and Apple HomeKit, to connect to Apple’s smart home products. The TVs will also add support for Amazon Alexa, which will complement the built-in Google Assistant and make LG the only TV brand to provide support for both digital assistants without requiring additional hardware.

Headlining LG’s announcement for its new OLED TVs is the company’s W9 “wallpaper” OLED TVs, which are entering their third year. LG will release the 65-inch and 77-inch models in June, with price tags of $6,999 and $12,999, respectively.

Details for the E9 “glass” OLED TVs were also revealed, with the 55-inch model to be released in June for $3,299 and the 65-inch model in April for $4,299.

Lastly, the C9 OLED TVs will start rolling out in April with the 55-inch model for $2,499 and the 65-inch model for $3,499, followed by the 77-inch model for $6,999 in May.

Still in the pipeline for LG is the Z9 OLED, which will soon hit the store shelves after being revealed as a prototype at IFA 2018. The TV features an 88-inch screen and 8K resolution, offering four times the number of pixels compared to 4K TVs.

Also coming soon is the SM99 LED TV, which comes with a 75-inch screen and 8K resolution. LG has abandoned its Super UHD moniker, rebranding its top-shelf LED TV line as NanoCell TV to reflect the manufacturer’s confidence in the technology.

Prices and release dates for the Z9 OLED TV and the SM99 LED TV are not yet available, and buyers looking forward to these devices will have to wait a bit longer for an official announcement from LG.

